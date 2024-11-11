OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - MD Financial Management Inc. (MD) today announced that the indices that MDPIM S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index Pool, MDPIM S&P 500 Index Pool and MDPIM International Equity Index Pool (the "Funds") track will be changing, effective on or about February 10, 2025, as follows:

Fund Index tracked prior to, on or about February 10, 2025 Index tracked on or about February 10, 2025 MDPIM S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index Pool S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index Solactive Canada Broad Market Index MDPIM S&P 500 Index Pool S&P 500 Index Solactive GBS United States 500 Index MDPIM International Equity Index Pool MSCI EAFE Index Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex. North America Large & Mid Cap Index

As a result, there will be consequential changes to the investment objectives and strategies of the Funds, and MDPIM S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index Pool and MDPIM S&P 500 Index Pool will be renamed MDPIM Canadian Equity Index Pool and MDPIM US Equity Index Pool, respectively. These changes are not changes to the fundamental investment objectives of the Funds.

For more information, please contact an MD Advisor* or call MD Client Services at 1 800 267-2332.

About MD Financial Management Inc.

With more than 55 years of physician-focused experience, MD Financial Management Inc. (MD) is dedicated to providing financial peace of mind to Canada's physicians and their families, so they can enjoy what matters most to them while achieving their career and life goals. MD had more than $58 billion in assets under management as of July 31, 2024. MD Management Limited was the first of the MD Group of Companies to be founded, in 1969. MD Financial Management Inc. wholly owns MD Management Limited. For a detailed list of the MD Group of Companies, visit md.ca.

* MD Advisor refers to an MD Management Limited Financial Consultant or Investment Advisor (in Quebec) or an MD Private Investment Counsel Portfolio Manager.

