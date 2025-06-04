TORONTO, June 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Medicus Pension Plan™ published its annual report today, announcing its strong funded status of 152% as of January 1, 2025, along with a robust return of 9.1% in 2024. Medicus provided 100% inflation protection for all pensions earned in 2022, 2023 and 2024, including a notable 4.0% increase for 2024, and introduced two new benefit features with extended guarantee periods to enhance security for members and their families.

"Medicus has established a strong foundation that allows us to offer value to our members in many ways," says Simone Reitzes, Managing Director of the Medicus Pension Plan. "By providing inflation increases and extending guarantee periods - in response to feedback provided by our members - we can further support physicians and their families over time."

Medicus was designed to meet the unique needs of physicians, including options for financial protection for members and their families. The plan now includes a 15-year guarantee period on its base pension option and all spousal pension options now have a 10-year guarantee period, in addition to the existing lifetime spousal protection.

"Physicians want to focus on patients, they don't want to worry about planning for retirement. Medicus delivers a future we can count on," says Dr. Joss Reimer, the president of the Canadian Medical Association. "I look forward to seeing this available as an option to physicians across the country."

Inflation increases help members keep pace with the rising cost of living and maintain the value of their pension over time. And with extended guarantee periods now included as part of every pension option, Medicus offers members certainty that no matter what happens, their family will benefit from the financial protection built into the plan.

"It is inspiring to see the positive impact we're making on the financial well-being of the growing community of physicians across Canada who have chosen Medicus," adds Reitzes.

About Medicus

Tailored exclusively to the unique needs of physicians, the Medicus Pension Plan is a defined benefit multi-employer pension plan that offers the financial peace of mind that comes with a secure, predictable lifetime pension. Medicus is designed specifically for physicians, offers geographic mobility, includes physician representation on its Administrative Board, is tax effective, with contributions generally deductible to physicians' professional corporations, and has access to specialized institutional investment management because member assets are pooled in a single trust fund, allowing unique investment opportunities, risk sharing and a long-term investment horizon. Medicus is a registered pension plan. It is registered under the Pension Benefits Act (Ontario) and the Income Tax Act (Canada). To determine if Medicus is appropriate for your retirement planning needs and retirement income objectives, please consult with a financial advisor. Medicus Pension Plan™ is a trademark used under licence. For more information, please visit www.medicuspensionplan.com.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.4 trillion (as at January 31, 2025), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

