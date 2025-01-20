MD Financial Management Inc. (MD) today announced the expansion of its investment platform with the introduction of the MD Platinum™ Global Private Real Estate 2025 Trust, the fifth MD Platinum™ product and the second MD Platinum™ private real estate offering.

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - The MD Platinum™ Global Private Real Estate 2025 Trust (the Trust) gives physicians and their families the opportunity to take advantage of sophisticated, non-traditional portfolio strategies, offering access to private real estate investments. These investments typically have higher barriers to entry for individual investors, such as high minimum-purchase requirements. The Trust aims to deliver strong long-term global diversification by committing to a decade of growth potential with a globally diversified portfolio designed to withstand market fluctuations.2 Available for a limited time, enrollment will be open until July 31, 2025.

"By investing in non-traditional investments, clients can potentially earn higher returns and access long-term opportunities," said Craig Maddock, Vice President, Senior Portfolio Manager and Head of the Multi-Asset Management Team at 1832 Asset Management, Portfolio Advisor to the MD Platinum™ offerings. "As interest rates moderate and property values typically go up, the MD Platinum Global Private Real Estate 2025 Trust offers a unique and exciting opportunity to take advantage of market shifts and diversify investments. Non-traditional investments may perform better than public markets because they're exclusive and have high growth potential."

Offered exclusively to physicians and their families through the services of MD Private Investment Counsel (MDPIC), the MD Platinum™ Global Private Real Estate 2025 Trust will invest in companies worldwide that own interests in real estate, which may include but are not limited to retail, apartment, industrial, data centers, real estate logistics and specialty property sectors. Multi-residential properties will remain a core component with an emphasis on growth-oriented segments like cold storage and data warehouses. The portfolio will consist of investments made during initial and subsequent closings (primary fund investments), pre-existing investments which can be bought from other investors in the private market (secondary investments), and investments in the form of a controlling ownership in an asset (direct property co-investment).

"MD is proud to be able to offer another private real estate solution and enable clients to add meaningful value to their portfolios by complementing core strategy allocations and seeking outcomes for investors," said Pamela Allen, MD's CEO. "With a solid track record when it comes to successfully launching private assets, we've leveraged all the learnings and best practices garnered from the first four MD Platinum offerings to create the new MD Platinum Global Private Real Estate 2025 Trust."

For the MD Platinum™ Global Private Real Estate 2025 Trust, MD will partner with prominent real estate managers who bring extensive knowledge of and experience in institutional-level private real estate.

The MD Platinum™ Global Private Real Estate 2025 Trust is the fifth private asset pool offered exclusively to Canadian physicians and their families and will be available until July 31, 2025. It follows the launch of the MD Platinum™ Global Private Equity Trust in 2023, the MD Platinum™ Global Private Credit Pool in 2021, the MD Platinum™ Global Real Estate Pool in 2019 and the MD Platinum™ Global Private Equity Pool in 2018.

To learn more about the MD Platinum™ Global Private Real Estate 2025 Trust and MD's approach, please call MD Client Services at 1 800 267-2332 or visit md.ca.

About MD Financial Management Inc.

With more than 55 years of physician-focused experience, MD Financial Management Inc. (MD) is dedicated to providing financial peace of mind to Canada's physicians and their families, so they can enjoy what matters most to them while achieving their career and life goals. MD had more than $59.67 billion in assets under management as of January 10, 2025. MD Management Limited was the first of the MD Group of Companies to be founded, in 1969. MD Financial Management Inc. wholly owns MD Management Limited. For a detailed list of the MD Group of Companies, visit md.ca.

About Scotia Global Asset Management

Scotia Global Asset Management® is a business name used by 1832 Asset Management L.P., a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Scotia Global Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, liquid alternative mutual funds, private asset funds and customized investment solutions for institutions and managed asset programs. For more information, please visit www.scotiagam.com.

__________________________ 1 The subscription period for the MD Platinum Private Real Estate 2025 Trust is January 20 – July 31, 2025. 2 To enable the trust to take advantage of the best possible opportunities for MD Platinum™ clients, there will be a 10-year lock-in period.

