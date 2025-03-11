OTTAWA, ON, March 11, 2025 /CNW/ - MD Financial Management Inc. (MD) today announced the appointment of Pzena Investment Management as an investment sub-advisor for the MDPIM US Equity Pool, MD American Value Fund and MD Equity Fund. The changes will be effective on or about March 25, 2025.

The change will not alter the fund's investment objectives or investment risk level.

The revised MD Fund sub-advisory structure as of the effective date will be:

Funds affected Revised investment sub-advisory structure

effective March 25, 2025 MDPIM US Equity Pool Pzena Investment Management Fiduciary Management Inc Jensen Investment Management Janus Henderson Investors US LLC 1832 Asset Management L.P. MD American Value Fund Pzena Investment Mangement Fiduciary Management Inc. 1832 Asset Management L.P. MD Equity Fund Pzena Investment Management Fiduciary Management Inc. Jensen Investment Management Janus Henderson Investors US LLC Hillsdale Investment Management Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd. 1832 Asset Management L.P.

For more information, please contact an MD Advisor* or call MD Client Services at 1 800 267-2332.

About MD Financial Management Inc.

With more than 55 years of physician-focused experience, MD Financial Management Inc. (MD) is dedicated to providing financial peace of mind to Canada's physicians and their families, so they can enjoy what matters most to them while achieving their career and life goals. MD had more than $60 billion in assets under management as of February 25, 2025. MD Management Limited was the first of the MD Group of Companies to be founded, in 1969. MD Financial Management Inc. wholly owns MD Management Limited. For a detailed list of the MD Group of Companies, visit md.ca.



