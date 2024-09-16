RICHARDSON WEALTH SECURES HIGH-GROWTH ADVISOR TEAM IN SOUTHWESTERN ONTARIO

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Richardson Wealth Limited (Richardson Wealth), a wholly-owned subsidiary of RF Capital Group Inc. (TSX: RCG), is pleased to announce that Ben Troiani, Portfolio Manager, Wealth Advisor, and Investment Advisor and Troiani Wealth Management, today joins the firm, adding to their Southwestern Ontario presence.

"We invite like-minded teams to join our firm – advisors who see the opportunity to create practices that reflect their own values and philosophies and those who also respect our rich history in the industry. This means we give our advisors the power to do what is best for them so they can best serve their clients," says Kish Kapoor, President and Chief Executive Officer, Richardson Wealth. "We also strive to attract advisory teams who appreciate a highly entrepreneurial culture. Ben Troiani and our Richardson Wealth team see eye-to-eye. Teams like this help us to continue building a strong and highly reputable place for Canada's top advisors."

"After thorough research on what the industry offers, we ranked Richardson Wealth as our top choice. Our dedication to long-term client relationships and serving multi-generational families aligns perfectly with Richardson Wealth values. Here, we have both the freedom to act in our clients' best interests and a dynamic entrepreneurial culture. We are confident that the resources and autonomy will enable us to excel," said Ben Troiani.

Richardson Wealth's Southwestern presence has grown to 15 teams with the addition of Troiani Wealth Management. The team's practice is approaching $400 million in assets under administration and includes Andrée Crocker, Associate; Joe Tirone, Associate; and Lisa DiMaria, Assistant.

"We are very pleased that after significant research and soul searching, Ben and his team made a strategic decision to move their practice to our firm," says Natalie Bisset, SVP, Head of Corporate Development. "He has seen what so many are seeing. Richardson Wealth allows our advisors to flourish with the support they need and a real feeling of belonging. We are delighted to welcome Ben, Andrée, Joe, and Lisa as new colleagues today"

To learn more about the Company, please visit our website to view our latest second quarter 2024 report and our latest recruiting brochure .

ABOUT RF CAPITAL GROUP INC.

RF Capital Group Inc. is a TSX-listed (TSX: RCG) wealth management-focused company. Operating under the Richardson Wealth brand, the Company is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Canada with $38.3 billion in assets under administration (as of August 31, 2024) and 22 offices across the country. The firm's Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. The Company is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Centre for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. Richardson Wealth has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work®, a Best Workplace for Women, a Best Workplace in Canada and Ontario, a Best Workplace for Mental Wellness, for Financial Services and Insurance, and for Hybrid Work. For further information, please visit www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com.

