RF Capital Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2024 Results

2024 Financial Highlights

(as compared with 2023)

AUA1,2 and Revenue

Ending AUA 1,2 increased to $39.5 billion , up 12% or $4.3 billion

increased to , up 12% or Revenue of $369.3 million increased 5%, led by 8% higher fee revenue and despite an 18% decline in interest revenue

Profitability and Cash Flow

Net income from continuing operations of $0.6 million improved from a net loss of $9.8 million

improved from a net loss of Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $57.3 million decreased 4% as gross margin grew 4% while adjusted operating expenses 1 rose 6%

of decreased 4% as gross margin grew 4% while adjusted operating expenses rose 6% Free cash flow1 of $18.5 million improved from negative free cash flow of $2.6 million

Balance Sheet

Net working capital1 of $88.7 million increased 9% driven by higher free cash flow

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - RF Capital Group Inc. (RF Capital or the Company) (TSX: RCG) today reported revenue of $369.3 million in fiscal 2024, up 5% from prior year. The increase in revenue was driven by 12% growth in AUA1,2, as strong equity markets and recruiting over the past 12 months offset advisor attrition. Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased 4% due to a 6% increase in adjusted operating expenses, despite a 5% revenue increase.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company generated revenue of $96.9 million, up $10.1 million or 12% compared to the same period in 2023. Revenue benefited from a $9.7 million or 15% increase in fee revenue, offset by a $2.1 million or 19% decline in interest income mainly due to lower benchmark rates. This revenue growth more than offset $2.5 million or 7% higher adjusted operating expenses, leading to adjusted EBITDA of $16.2 million or growth of $1.7 million or 12% compared to prior year.

For more detail on the Company's results, please refer to our 2024 MD&A.

1. Considered to be non-GAAP or supplementary financial measures, which do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP under IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. For further information, please see the "Non-GAAP and Supplementary Financial Measures" section of this release.



2. AUA is a measure of client assets and is common in the wealth management industry. It represents the market value of client assets that we administer.

Dave Kelly, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We achieved a major milestone in 2024, reaching $40 billion of AUA. Our next milestone objective is to reach $50 billion of AUA. With a concentrated effort on two of the three core pillars of our growth strategy: pillar one – double down on support for advisory teams; and pillar two – continue to drive recruitment, our path is set. For the third pillar – acquiring or partnering with like-minded firms – we will continue to identify and evaluate all opportunities that align with our strategy and generate shareholder value."

Outlook and Key Performance Drivers

Our current view on the drivers of our financial performance and profitability for 2025 is as follows:

AUA 1,2 is highly correlated with equity market movements which are inherently difficult to predict and can be impacted by broader economic conditions. AUA will also be supported by growth in our existing advisors' client assets and by recruiting and attrition. We expect to maintain recruiting momentum over the coming quarters.

is highly correlated with equity market movements which are inherently difficult to predict and can be impacted by broader economic conditions. AUA will also be supported by growth in our existing advisors' client assets and by recruiting and attrition. We expect to maintain recruiting momentum over the coming quarters. Interest revenue is impacted by prime rate trends, which economists expect to continue to decline before stabilizing later in 2025

Transaction activity underlying our corporate finance revenue could rebound but is more likely to remain subdued

We expect inflation to remain in the target range for 2025, and we remain committed to finding operating cost savings and efficiencies in our business

Free cash flow available for growth1 is expected to be deployed towards advisor recruitment

Preferred Share Dividend

On February 27, 2025, the board of directors approved a cash dividend of $0.233313 per Series B Preferred Share for a total of $1,073,000 payable on March 28, 20253 to preferred shareholders of record on March 14, 2025.

Q4 and Fiscal 2024 Conference Call

A conference call and live audio webcast to discuss RF Capital's fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 financial results will be held on Friday, February 28, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. (EST). Interested parties are invited to access the quarterly conference call on a listen-only basis by dialing 416-406-0743 or 1-800-898-3989 (toll free) and entering participant passcode 7715540#. The conference call will also be accessible as a live audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://richardsonwealth.com/investor-relations/financial-information/. A recording of the conference call will be available until Sunday, March 30, 2025, by dialing 905-694-9451 or 1-800-408-3053 (toll free) and entering access code 9059350#. The webcast will be archived at https://richardsonwealth.com/investor-relations/financial-information/.

Select Financial Information

The following table presents the Company's financial results for fiscal 2024 and the two preceding periods.









2024 vs 2023 2023 vs 2022 ($000s, except as otherwise indicated) 2024 2023 2022

Increase/(decrease) Key performance drivers1:









AUA - ending2 ($ millions) 39,527 35,236 34,950 12 % 1 % AUA - average2 ($ millions) 37,723 35,567 35,418 6 % 0 % Fee revenue3 (%) 90 90 89 — +100 bps Adjusted operating expense ratio4 (%) 73.1 71.1 69.8 +200 bps +130 bps Adjusted EBITDA margin5 (%) 15.5 16.9 17.4 (140) bps (50) bps Asset yield6 (%) 0.86 0.86 0.85 — +1 bps Advisory teams7 (#) 152 155 161 (2 %) (4 %) Operating Performance









Reported results:









Revenue 369,335 351,119 353,972 5 % (1 %) Gross margin8 213,095 205,842 204,224 4 % 1 % Operating expenses1,9 155,755 150,854 151,208 3 % (0 %) EBITDA1 57,340 54,988 53,016 4 % 4 % Income/(loss) before income taxes 5,061 (5,509) (3,110) n/m 77 % Net income/(loss) from continuing operations 568 (9,828) (4,803) n/m 105 % Net income/(loss) from discontinued operations10 — (2,064) — (100 %) n/a Net income/(loss)10 568 (11,892) (4,803) n/m 148 % Net income/(loss) per common share from continuing operations11 (0.24) (0.93) (0.95) (74 %) (2 %) Net income/(loss) per common share from continuing operations - diluted11 (0.24) (0.93) (0.95) (74 %) (2 %) Net income/(loss) per common share10,11 (0.24) (1.07) (0.95) (78 %) 13 % Net income/(loss) per common share - diluted10,11 (0.24) (1.07) (0.95) (78 %) 13 % Adjusted results1:









Operating expenses9 155,755 146,340 142,574 6 % 3 % EBITDA 57,340 59,502 61,650 (4 %) (3 %) Income/(loss) before income taxes 18,113 12,054 18,574 50 % (35 %) Net income/(loss) 10,160 3,108 11,098 227 % (72 %) Net income/(loss) per common share - diluted11 0.37 (0.08) 0.43 n/m n/m Select balance sheet information:









Total assets 1,458,681 1,379,983 1,699,654 6 % (19 %) Debt 110,922 110,922 110,922 — — Shareholders' equity 326,982 330,539 346,921 (1 %) (5 %) Net working capital1,12 88,729 81,208 95,224 9 % (15 %) Common share information:









Book value per common share ($) 13.65 14.02 14.80 (3 %) (5 %) Closing share price ($) 7.51 7.52 11.50 (0 %) (35 %) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - diluted11 (millions) 15.7 15.6 15.9 1 % (2 %) Common share market capitalization ($ millions) 118 117 182 1 % (36 %) Cash flow:









Cash provided by/(used in) operating activities 23,755 (268,497) (107,402) n/m 150 % Free cash flow available for growth1 31,471 35,400 40,198 (11 %) (12 %) Free cash flow1 18,518 (2,564) (9,896) n/m (74 %)

Quarterly Results

The following table presents select financial information for our eight most recently completed financial quarters.









2024







2023 ($000s, except as otherwise indicated) Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1

Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Key performance drivers1:

















AUA - ending2 ($ millions) 39,527 39,004 37,125 37,010

35,236 34,726 35,788 35,965 AUA - average2 ($ millions) 39,760 38,065 36,974 36,060

34,926 35,630 35,880 35,872 Fee revenue3 (%) 90 91 90 92

89 92 90 88 Adjusted operating expense ratio4 (%) 70.5 75.8 71.9 74.3

71.5 67.3 70.9 74.7 Adjusted EBITDA margin5 (%) 16.8 13.6 16.5 15.2

16.7 19.3 16.9 14.9 Asset yield6 (%) 0.84 0.85 0.86 0.88

0.87 0.87 0.86 0.87 Advisory teams7 (#) 152 155 154 153

155 157 156 157 Operating Performance:

















Reported results:

















Revenue 96,887 91,871 91,216 89,361

86,752 87,836 88,832 87,700 Variable advisor compensation 41,814 40,183 37,650 36,593

35,866 36,012 37,305 36,095 Gross margin8 55,073 51,688 53,566 52,768

50,886 51,824 51,527 51,605 Operating expenses1,9 38,835 39,195 38,496 39,229

36,368 34,892 36,946 42,647 EBITDA1 16,238 12,493 15,070 13,539

14,518 16,932 14,581 8,958 Advisor award and loan amortization 3,211 3,103 2,909 3,161

5,844 4,457 3,884 4,201 Interest 3,649 3,725 3,413 3,750

3,994 3,527 3,675 3,511 Depreciation of premises and equipment 2,677 2,660 2,749 3,049

3,385 3,414 3,366 3,549 Amortization of intangibles 3,607 3,563 3,537 3,516

3,464 3,442 3,439 3,346 Income/(loss) before income taxes 3,094 (558) 2,462 63

(2,169) 2,092 217 (5,649) Net income/(loss) from continuing operations 1,290 (2,309) 2,714 (1,127)

(2,882) (189) (1,425) (5,332) Net income/(loss) from discontinued operations10 — — — —

— — (2,064) — Net income/(loss)10 1,290 (2,309) 2,714 (1,127)

(2,882) (189) (3,489) (5,332) Net income/(loss) per common share from continuing operations 0.01 (0.22) 0.11 (0.14)

(0.26) (0.10) (0.20) (0.51) Net income/(loss) per common share from continuing operations - diluted 0.01 (0.22) 0.10 (0.14)

(0.26) (0.10) (0.20) (0.51) Net income/(loss) per common share10 0.01 (0.22) 0.11 (0.14)

(0.26) (0.10) (0.37) (0.51) Net income/(loss) per common share - diluted10 0.01 (0.22) 0.10 (0.14)

(0.26) (0.10) (0.37) (0.51) Adjusted results1:

















Operating expenses9 38,835 39,195 38,496 39,229

36,368 34,892 36,533 38,546 EBITDA 16,238 12,493 15,070 13,539

14,518 16,932 14,994 13,059 Income/(loss) before income taxes 6,357 2,705 5,725 3,326

1,094 5,355 3,893 1,715 Net income/(loss) 3,688 89 5,112 1,271

(483) 2,209 1,279 105 Cash flow:

















Cash provided by/(used in) operating activities 14,442 15,977 5,162 (11,826)

2,836 16,624 25,741 (313,698) Free cash flow available for growth1 9,154 6,242 8,620 7,455

8,312 11,180 8,746 7,162 Free cash flow1 8,763 3,856 2,011 3,888

(9,612) 6,151 7,206 (6,309)

Non-GAAP and Supplementary Financial Measures

In addition to GAAP prescribed measures, we use a variety of non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios and SFMs to assess our performance. We use these non-GAAP financial measures and SFMs because we believe that they provide useful information to investors regarding our performance and results of operations. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP ratios, and SFMs often do not have any standardized meaning and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Non-GAAP measures are reported in addition to, and should not be considered alternatives to, measures of performance according to IFRS.

Adjusted Results

Some of our non-GAAP financial measures (including non-GAAP ratios) reflect adjusted results. In periods that we determine adjusting items have a significant impact on a user's assessment of ongoing business performance, we may present adjusted results in addition to reported results by removing these items from the reported results. Management considers the adjusting items to be outside of our core operating performance. We believe that adjusted results can enhance comparability across reporting periods and provide the reader with a better understanding of how management views core performance. Adjusted results are also intended to provide the user with results that have greater consistency and comparability to those of other issuers. All adjusting items affect reported expenses.

Adjusting items in this release include the following:

Transformation costs and other provisions: charges in connection with the transformation of our business and other matters. These charges encompass a range of transformation initiatives, including refining our ongoing operating model, outsourcing our carrying broker operations, realigning parts of our real estate footprint, and rolling out new strategy across the Company.

Amortization of acquired intangibles: amortization of intangible assets created on the acquisition of Richardson Wealth.

The following items are not included as adjusting items in this release:

Mark-to-market adjustments on our share-based compensation (RSUs and DSUs)

Costs related to our 2024 leadership transition

Other one-time expenses or recoveries that we consider to be normal course of business, unless otherwise specified

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

A non-GAAP financial measure is a financial measure used to depict our historical or expected future financial performance, financial position or cash flow and, with respect to its composition, either excludes an amount that is included in, or includes an amount that is excluded from, the composition of the most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in our 2024 Annual Financial Statements. A non-GAAP ratio is a financial measure disclosed in the form of a ratio, fraction, percentage, or similar representation and that has a non-GAAP financial measure as one or more of its components.

The primary non-GAAP financial measures (including non-GAAP ratios) used in this release are:

EBITDA

EBITDA is commonly used in the wealth management industry. We believe it provides a more accurate measure of our core operating results and is a commonly used basis for enterprise valuation. EBITDA is used to evaluate core operating performance by adjusting net income/(loss) to exclude:

Interest expense, which we record primarily in connection with debt

Income tax expense/(recovery)

Depreciation which we record in connection with leases, equipment, and leasehold improvements

Amortization related to intangible assets

Amortization in connection with investment advisor transition and loan programs. We view these loans as an effective recruiting and retention tool for advisors, the cost of which is assessed by management upfront when the loan is provided rather than over its term.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding adjusting items.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP ratio defined as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

The tables in the "Annual Non-GAAP Information" and "Quarterly Non-GAAP Information" sections below reconcile our reported net income/(loss) to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses are defined as total reported expenses less interest, advisor award and loan amortization, depreciation of premises and equipment, and amortization of intangibles. These are the expenses that factor into the EBITDA calculation discussed above.

Adjusted operating expenses are defined as operating expenses less adjusting items.

Adjusted operating expense ratio is a non-GAAP ratio defined as adjusted operating expenses divided by gross margin.

The tables in the "Annual Non-GAAP Information" and "Quarterly Non-GAAP Information" sections below reconcile our reported total expenses to operating expenses and adjusted operating expenses.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted net income is defined as net income/(loss) from continuing operations less adjusting items.

The tables in the "Annual Non-GAAP Information" and "Quarterly Non-GAAP Information" sections below reconcile our reported net income/(loss) to adjusted net income/(loss).

Commissionable Revenue

Commissionable revenue includes fee revenue, trading commissions, commission revenue earned in connection with the placement of new issues, and revenue earned on the sale of insurance products. We use commissionable revenue to evaluate advisor compensation paid on that revenue.

Net Working Capital

Net working capital represents the excess capital available to deploy in operations or growth and is comprised of current assets less current liabilities. We use net working capital to manage our liquidity as well as evaluate the efficiency of our operations. Net working capital is widely used across the wealth management industry and beyond to assess the financial health of entities and associated risks.

The table in the "Annual Non-GAAP Information" section below provides our net working capital calculation.

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow available for growth is the cash flow that the Company generates from its continuing operations before any investments in growth or transformation initiatives. It is calculated as cash provided by/(used in) operating activities per the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows before any changes in non-cash operating items, less lease payments and maintenance capital expenditures. It does not consider adjusting items or the income/(loss) from discontinued operations.

Free cash flow is the net cash flow that the Company generates from its operations after funding its growth and transformation initiatives, including building out new offices to accommodate its growth. It is calculated as free cash flow available for growth plus the income/(loss) from discontinued operations and leasehold inducements less cash outlays to recruit new advisors to the firm, capital expenditures on growth initiatives, adjusting items, and the net change in balance sheet provisions.

The tables in the "Annual Non-GAAP Information" and "Quarterly Non-GAAP Information" sections below reconcile our reported cash provided by/(used in) operating activities to free cash flow for growth and free cash flow.

Supplementary Financial Measures

An SFM is a financial measure that is not reported in our 2024 Annual Financial Statements, and is, or is intended to be, reported periodically to represent historical or expected future financial performance, financial position, or cash flows. The Company's key SFMs disclosed in this release include AUA, average AUA per team, recruited assets, and asset yield. Management uses these measures to assess the operational performance of the Company. These measures do not have any definition prescribed under IFRS and do not meet the definition of a non-GAAP measure or non-GAAP ratio and may differ from the methods used by other companies and therefore these measures may not be comparable to other companies. The composition and explanation of an SFM is provided in this release where the measure is first disclosed if the SFM's labeling is not sufficiently descriptive.

Annual Non-GAAP Information

The following table presents select non-GAAP financial information for the most recent and prior fiscal years.



For the year ended

December 31, December 31, ($000s, except as otherwise indicated) 2024 2023 Adjusted EBITDA:



Net income/(loss) from continuing operations - reported 568 (9,828) Income tax expense/(recovery) 4,493 4,319 Income/(loss) before income taxes - reported 5,061 (5,509) Interest 14,537 14,706 Advisor award and loan amortization 12,384 18,387 Depreciation of premises and equipment 11,135 13,713 Amortization of intangibles 14,223 13,691 EBITDA 57,340 54,988 Transformation costs and other provisions — 4,514 Adjusted EBITDA 57,340 59,502





Adjusted operating expenses:



Total expenses - reported 208,034 211,351 Interest 14,537 14,706 Advisor award and loan amortization 12,384 18,387 Depreciation of premises and equipment 11,135 13,713 Amortization of intangibles 14,223 13,691 Operating expenses 155,755 150,854 Transformation costs and other provisions — 4,514 Adjusted operating expenses 155,755 146,340





Adjusted net income:



Net income/(loss) from continuing operations - reported 568 (9,828) After-tax adjusting items:



Transformation costs and other provisions — 3,344 Amortization of acquired intangibles 9,592 9,592 Adjusted net income/(loss) 10,160 3,108 Net income/(loss) per common share from continuing operations:



Basic (0.24) (0.93) Diluted (0.24) (0.93) Adjusted net income/(loss) per common share:



Basic 0.38 (0.08) Diluted 0.37 (0.08)





Cash flow:



Cash provided by/(used in) operating activities 23,755 (268,497) Net change in non-cash operating items 19,719 308,259 Capital expenditures - maintenance (3,115) (2,319) Lease payments (8,888) (8,621) Net loss from discontinued operations — 2,064 Transformation costs and other provisions (pre-tax) — 4,514 Free cash flow available for growth 31,471 35,400 Advisor loans net of repayments (16,897) (16,085) Capital expenditures - office build outs (net of lease inducements) 267 (2,868) Net loss from discontinued operations — (2,064) Transformation costs and other provisions (pre-tax) — (4,514) Net change in provisions 3,677 (12,433) Free cash flow 18,518 (2,564)



For the year ended ($000s, except as otherwise indicated) December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Net working capital:



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents (non-client portion) 88,556 80,829 Securities owned 1,593 613 Net receivable from brokers (non-client portion) 61,125 50,784 Employee and other loans receivable (current portion) 1,244 12,389 Other assets 14,758 15,092 Current liabilities:



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 60,261 61,207 Provisions (current portion) 13,587 8,345 Lease liabilities (current portion) 4,699 8,946 Net working capital 88,729 81,208

Quarterly Non-GAAP Information

The following table presents select non-GAAP financial information for our eight most recently completed financial quarters.









2024







2023 ($000s, except as otherwise indicated) Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1

Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Adjusted EBITDA:

















Net income/(loss) from continuing operations - reported 1,290 (2,309) 2,714 (1,127)

(2,882) (189) (1,425) (5,332) Income tax expense/(recovery) 1,804 1,751 (252) 1,190

713 2,281 1,642 (317) Income/(loss) before income taxes - reported 3,094 (558) 2,462 63

(2,169) 2,092 217 (5,649) Interest 3,649 3,725 3,413 3,750

3,994 3,527 3,675 3,511 Advisor award and loan amortization 3,211 3,103 2,909 3,161

5,844 4,457 3,884 4,201 Depreciation of premises and equipment 2,677 2,660 2,749 3,049

3,385 3,414 3,366 3,549 Amortization of intangibles 3,607 3,563 3,537 3,516

3,464 3,442 3,439 3,346 EBITDA 16,238 12,493 15,070 13,539

14,518 16,932 14,581 8,958 Transformation costs and other provisions — — — —

— — 413 4,101 Adjusted EBITDA 16,238 12,493 15,070 13,539

14,518 16,932 14,994 13,059



















Adjusted operating expenses:

















Total expenses - reported 51,979 52,246 51,104 52,705

53,055 49,732 51,310 57,254 Interest 3,649 3,725 3,413 3,750

3,994 3,527 3,675 3,511 Advisor award and loan amortization 3,211 3,103 2,909 3,161

5,844 4,457 3,884 4,201 Depreciation of premises and equipment 2,677 2,660 2,749 3,049

3,385 3,414 3,366 3,549 Amortization of intangibles 3,607 3,563 3,537 3,516

3,464 3,442 3,439 3,346 Operating expenses 38,835 39,195 38,496 39,229

36,368 34,892 36,946 42,647 Transformation costs and other provisions — — — —

— — 413 4,101 Adjusted operating expenses 38,835 39,195 38,496 39,229

36,368 34,892 36,533 38,546



















Adjusted net income:

















Net income/(loss) from continuing operations - reported 1,290 (2,309) 2,714 (1,127)

(2,882) (189) (1,425) (5,332) After-tax adjusting items:

















Transformation costs and other provisions — — — —

— — 306 3,039 Amortization of acquired intangibles 2,398 2,398 2,398 2,398

2,399 2,398 2,398 2,398 Adjusted net income/(loss) 3,688 89 5,112 1,271

(483) 2,209 1,279 105 Net income/(loss) per common share from continuing operations:

















Basic 0.01 (0.22) 0.11 (0.14)

(0.26) (0.10) (0.20) (0.51) Diluted 0.01 (0.22) 0.10 (0.14)

(0.26) (0.10) (0.20) (0.51) Adjusted net income/(loss) per common share:

















Basic 0.17 (0.06) 0.26 0.01

(0.10) 0.09 0.02 (0.08) Diluted 0.17 (0.06) 0.26 0.01

(0.10) 0.07 0.01 (0.08)



















Cash flow:

















Cash provided by/(used in) operating activities 14,442 15,977 5,162 (11,826)

2,836 16,624 25,741 (313,698) Net change in non-cash operating items (2,115) (6,749) 6,617 21,966

8,315 (3,052) (16,580) 319,577 Capital expenditures - maintenance (1,004) (790) (902) (419)

(797) (348) (619) (555) Lease payments (2,169) (2,196) (2,257) (2,266)

(2,040) (2,044) (2,273) (2,263) Net loss from discontinued operations — — — —

— — 2,064 — Transformation costs and other provisions (pre-tax) — — — —

— — 413 4,101 Free cash flow available for growth 9,154 6,242 8,620 7,455

8,312 11,180 8,746 7,162 Advisor loans net of repayments (1,270) (6,290) (7,088) (2,249)

(13,224) (557) 657 (2,961) Capital expenditures - office build outs (net of lease inducements) (465) (114) 928 (82)

936 225 (854) (3,175) Net loss from discontinued operations — — — —

— — (2,064) — Transformation costs and other provisions (pre-tax) — — — —

— — (413) (4,101) Net change in provisions 1,344 4,018 (449) (1,236)

(5,636) (4,697) 1,134 (3,234) Free cash flow 8,763 3,856 2,011 3,888

(9,612) 6,151 7,206 (6,309)

About RF Capital Group Inc.

RF Capital Group Inc. is a TSX-listed (TSX: RCG) wealth management-focused company. Operating under the Richardson Wealth Limited brand, the Company is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Canada with $40 billion in assets under administration (as of January 31, 2025) and 22 offices across the country. The firm's advisory teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. The Company is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Centre for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. For the seventh year in a row, Richardson Wealth has been certified as a "great place to work" by Great Place to Work®, a global authority on workplace culture. For further information, please visit www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com.

