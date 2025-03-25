TORONTO, March 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Richardson Wealth Limited (Richardson Wealth), a wholly owned subsidiary of RF Capital Group Inc. (TSX: RCG) (the Company), today announced that Kevin Shubley has been appointed as SVP, Head of Advisory Experience and Growth, effective immediately.

Mr. Shubley is an accomplished leader with more than 20 years experience. Prior to joining Richardson Wealth one year ago as VP, Business Strategy & Analysis, Mr. Shubley held progressively senior leadership roles. Most recently, at a small independent wealth management firm, he was Head of Strategic Initiatives. Prior to that, at a bank-owned firm, he was Head of Private Investment Counsel where he also led a Portfolio Manager program. He has the CFP and CIM designations and is a CFA charterholder.

"Kevin is ideal to lead the work to help our advisory teams grow, make their practices more valuable and to ensure a relentless focus on creating operational excellence," says Dave Kelly, President & CEO, Richardson Wealth.

Mr. Shubley's portfolio will include Practice Management, Training & Development, Onboarding, National Partnership Office, Business Strategy & Analysis, the Wealth Compliance Advisors team, and the Corporate Development team overseeing advisor acquisition.

Kevin Shubley said, "I came to Richardson Wealth in March of 2024 because I saw the opportunity this Company has to be the destination of choice for Canada's top advisors and their clients. One year later, and after some great strides forward, I am even more convinced that the path we are on is leading us in that direction. I'm thrilled to work with Dave Kelly, our leadership team and our advisory teams in this expanded capacity."

This appointment is a testament to Richardson Wealth's mission to ensure advisors have what they need to enhance their practices and deliver superior client advice and service.

To learn more about the Company, please visit our website to view our 2024 annual report and our latest recruiting brochure.

ABOUT RF CAPITAL GROUP INC.

RF Capital Group Inc. is a TSX-listed (TSX: RCG) wealth management-focused company. Operating under the Richardson Wealth brand, the Company is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Canada with $40.0 billion in assets under administration (as of February 28, 2025) and 22 offices across the country. The firm's Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. The Company is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Centre for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. For the seventh year in a row, Richardson Wealth has been certified as a "great place to work" by Great Place to Work®, a global authority on workplace culture. For further information, please visit www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com.

