TORONTO, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Richardson Wealth Limited (Richardson Wealth), a wholly-owned subsidiary of RF Capital Group Inc. (TSX: RCG) (the Company), is pleased to be named on the 2025 list of Best Workplaces™ in Financial Services & Insurance by Great Place to Work®, a global authority on workplace culture.

"We are proud to once again be named on this respected list alongside other industry leaders. This is the sixth time that Richardson Wealth has received the Best Workplaces™ in Financial Services & Insurance recognition — a testament to the Company's collaborative workplace culture," says Lynne Brejak, Chief People Officer, Richardson Wealth. "We will continue to foster a culture of open communication and feedback as we progress on our growth journey."

The 2025 list of Best Workplaces™ in Financial Services & Insurance is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work®. To be eligible for this list, organizations must be certified by Great Place to Work™ and have exceptionally high scores from employees on the Trust Index Survey.

About RF Capital Group Inc.:

RF Capital Group Inc. is a TSX-listed (TSX: RCG) wealth management-focused company. Operating under the Richardson Wealth brand, the Company is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Canada with $39.7 billion in assets under administration (as of May 31, 2025) and 23 offices across the country. The firm's Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. The Company is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Centre for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. For the seventh year, Richardson Wealth has been certified as a "great place to work" by Great Place to Work®, a global authority on workplace culture.

To learn more about the Company, please visit www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com to view our 2024 annual report and our latest recruiting brochure.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. A global research and consulting firm, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists and represents the voices of 500,000 employees across industry. This is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, recognizing the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca

SOURCE Richardson Wealth

For Further Information Please Contact: Richardson Wealth Limited, Susan Fry, VP, Marketing, Tel: (416) 943-6685, e-mail [email protected]