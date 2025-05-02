RF CAPITAL ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM 2025 ANNUAL MEETING

TORONTO, May 2, 2025 /CNW/ - RF Capital Group Inc. (the Company) (TSX: RCG) today announced the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders (the Meeting) held in-person on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at its head office in Toronto. At the Meeting, President and Chief Executive Officer, Dave Kelly, and Chief Financial Officer, Francis Baillargeon, discussed the Company's 2024 financial and strategic highlights, provided a brief update on the Company's first quarter 2025 results, and management's outlook for the remainder of the year. An audio recording of the Meeting with presentation can be accessed at https://richardsonwealth.com/investor-relations/shareholder-meetings/.

1. Election of Directors

Each of the 11 nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated March 21, 2025, were elected to serve as a director of the Company until the next annual meeting or until their successor is elected or appointed, with the outcome of the vote being as follows:

Nominee Votes

For % of Votes

For Votes

Withheld % of Votes

Withheld Nathalie Bernier 8,291,259 97.62 % 202,535 2.38 % David G. Brown 8,257,762 97.22 % 236,032 2.78 % Vincent Duhamel 8,291,239 97.62 % 202,555 2.38 % David C. Ferguson 8,294,409 97.65 % 199,385 2.35 % Kishore Kapoor 8,153,267 95.99 % 340,527 4.01 % Dave Kelly 8,290,259 97.60 % 203,535 2.40 % David G. Leith 8,233,714 96.94 % 260,080 3.06 % Jane Mowat 8,291,259 97.62 % 202,535 2.38 % David J. Porter 8,295,409 97.66 % 198,385 2.34 % H. Sanford Riley 8,253,183 97.17 % 240,611 2.83 % Donald A. Wright 8,135,939 95.79 % 357,855 4.21 %

2. Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP was re-appointed as the Company's external auditor for 2025.

Detailed voting results for the Meeting can be accessed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

About RF Capital Group Inc.

RF Capital Group Inc. is a TSX-listed (TSX: RCG) wealth management-focused company. Operating under the Richardson Wealth brand, the Company is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Canada with $38.5 billion in assets under administration (as of April 30, 2025) and 23 offices across the country. The firm's Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. The Company is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Centre for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. For the seventh year in a row, Richardson Wealth has been certified as a "great place to work" by Great Place to Work®, a global authority on workplace culture.

