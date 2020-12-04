TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Each year, the Women's Executive Network (WXN) honours the top 100 Canadian women across various industries for their accomplishments as agents of change and their role in reshaping Canadian organizations. Yet again, RBC is represented at the WXN Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Awards with Nazia Shahrin, Senior Director, Regulatory Strategy and Delivery, Personal & Commercial Banking, being recognized in the emerging leaders' category.

"The ongoing pandemic has knocked women's participation in the labour force down from a historic high to its lowest level in over 30 years. We can't risk rolling back the important strides we've made to eliminate barriers and increase representation of women in leadership," said Dave McKay, President and CEO, RBC. "Nazia and the emerging leaders recognized on this year's list are helping to redefine inclusive leadership in our offices, boardrooms and video calls. Let's work even harder to support them by continuing to address the inequalities that stand in the way of change and staying focused on creating more opportunities for women in corporate leadership."

As a leader in Personal & Commercial Banking, Nazia delivers strategic solutions to ensure all regulatory expectations are met. She works with internal and external technology partners to find innovative solutions using automation and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance in-house capabilities. In addition to her work with RBC, Nazia recently joined the Faculty of Information at the University of Toronto, where she teaches two graduate courses in Digital Transformation and Data Governance in the Masters of Information degree program.

RBC's D&I vision is to be among the most inclusive companies, putting diversity into action to attract, retain and enable the best talent and increase leadership diversity. We challenge unconscious bias in our staffing, hiring and talent review processes. We are committed to attracting and retaining talented women, and enabling their advancement into leadership and key client facing roles.

We strive to be a recognized leader in the advancement of women through inclusive business, talent and community practices. For the second consecutive year, RBC ranked no. 4 in the Top 100 Most Diverse & Inclusive Companies in the 2020 Refinitiv Diversity & Inclusion Index which ranks more than 9,000 publicly listed companies, and also for the fourth year was named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), an annual review that measures gender equality across internal company statistics, employee policies, external community support and engagement and gender-conscious product offerings.

To learn more about the Diversity & Inclusion at RBC, visit www.rbc.com/diversity-inclusion.

More information on WXN's 2020 Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award winners can be found at https://wxnetwork.com/page/top100awards.

