TORONTO, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced details regarding the maturity of RBC Target 2025 Education Fund, changes to RBC U.S. Small-Cap Core Equity Fund and RBC U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity Fund, and risk rating changes for certain RBC Funds.

Maturity date of RBC Target 2025 Education Fund

On or about November 21, 2025, RBC Target 2025 Education Fund will have reached its maturity date and RBC GAM Inc. will terminate it accordingly. All outstanding units of RBC Target 2025 Education Fund will be cancelled on the maturity date and unitholders will receive units of RBC Canadian Money Market Fund in exchange. Unitholders will be sent a written notice regarding the termination of RBC Target 2025 Education Fund.

Changes to RBC U.S. Small-Cap Core Equity Fund and RBC U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity Fund

RBC Global Asset Management will close its U.S. small-cap core, U.S. small-cap value, U.S. microcap core, and U.S. microcap value investment strategies managed by RBC Global Asset Management (U.S.) Inc. in Boston. This decision is intended to better align its product offerings with evolving industry dynamics and client needs.

RBC GAM Inc. proposes to merge RBC U.S. Small-Cap Core Equity Fund and RBC U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity Fund (collectively, the "RBC U.S. Small-Cap Funds") into RBC U.S. Mid-Cap Value Equity Fund on or about November 21, 2025. These changes are subject to the approval of unitholders of the respective fund and other required approvals, including a positive recommendation from the Independent Review Committee of the RBC U.S. Small-Cap Funds. The proposed mergers are expected to be completed on a tax-deferred basis. Further details regarding the proposed mergers will be sent to unitholders of the RBC U.S. Small-Cap Funds in advance of the unitholder meeting.

Effective July 14, 2025, the RBC U.S. Small-Cap Funds will no longer be available for purchase by new investors. Only existing unitholders of the RBC U.S. Small-Cap Funds on July 14, 2025, can continue to make additional investments into the funds.

Risk rating changes

The risk rating for certain RBC Funds has changed. These changes will be reflected in the applicable Fund Facts as part of the renewal of the simplified prospectus for RBC Funds, which is expected to be filed on or around June 27, 2025.

These changes are based on the methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators to determine the risk level of mutual funds. RBC GAM Inc. reviews the risk rating for each fund on an annual basis, as well as when a fund undergoes a material change. These changes are the result of an annual review and not the result of any changes to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the funds.

Risk rating increase

Fund Current New RBC U.S. Mid-Cap Value Equity Fund Medium Medium to High RBC Private U.S. Small-Cap Equity Pool Medium Medium to High

Risk rating decrease

Fund Current New RBC Global Bond Index ETF Fund Low to Medium Low BlueBay European High Yield Bond Fund (Canada) Medium Low to Medium

