VANCOUVER, BC, June 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and Pattison Food Group (PFG), Western Canada's largest provider of food and health products, announced that they are expanding their strategic partnership following the successful launch of the More Rewards RBC Visa and More Rewards RBC Visa Infinite credit cards earlier this year.

Now, all eligible RBC credit and debit cardholders can earn double the More Rewards points, PFG's loyalty program currency, by linking their RBC card to their More Rewards card. More Rewards points can be collected at eligible More Rewards grocery partners, including Save-On-Foods, Quality Foods and Buy-Low Foods.

"Groceries are such a significant and essential everyday purchase for Canadians and we're excited to bring more everyday value to so many of our clients," said Simon Maycock, Senior Vice President, Loyalty & Merchant Solutions, RBC. "Together with Pattison Food Group, we're making it easy for customers across Western Canada to maximize their rewards and get even more value."

"Building on our partnership and the successful launch of our More Rewards RBC Visa and More Rewards RBC Visa Infinite cards earlier this year, we are excited to offer even more points to RBC cardholders when they link their More Rewards card to their existing RBC card," said Heidi Ferriman, Senior Vice President of People, Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Pattison Food Group. "We know that Canadian shoppers are always looking for value and More Rewards provides amazing redemption offers on the things that matter to them like groceries, gift cards and travel."

Easy to Link, Easy to Earn

Beginning today, RBC credit and debit cardholders can link their eligible cards by visiting avionrewards.com/morerewards and following three easy steps.

Once linked, eligible RBC cards will automatically earn 2x More Rewards points when they pay with their RBC card and scan their More Rewards card at participating grocery partners across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and the Yukon, including Save-On-Foods, Quality Foods, Nesters Market, Urban Fare, Buy-Low Foods and PriceSmart Foods.

Clients who are not yet More Rewards members can sign up during the linking process or by visiting morerewards.ca/enroll.

Another Way to Earn Faster

The More Rewards RBC Visa card More Rewards RBC Visa Infinite credit cards are the fastest and most seamless way to earn the maximum number of More Rewards points per purchase.

More information about the Avion Rewards and More Rewards Linked Loyalty Program can be found at avionrewards.com/morerewards.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 97,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

About More Rewards

More Rewards is one of Western Canada's favourite loyalty programs with more than 30 years in business and millions of active members. More Rewards provides customers the opportunity to easily earn points on everyday purchases and then redeem for rewards such as free travel, groceries, gift cards and more. With the More Rewards card, you can earn points during almost every grocery shop at Save-On-Foods, PriceSmart Foods, Buy-Low Foods, Nesters Market, Quality Foods and Urban Fare, in addition to hundreds of More Rewards partner locations such as Panago Pizza, Jim Pattison Auto Group, Speedy Glass, and more. Learn more at morerewards.ca.

About Pattison Food Group

Established in 2021, the Pattison Food Group is a Jim Pattison business and Western Canada's leading provider of food and drugs. The Pattison Food Group includes Save-On-Foods, Buy-Low Foods, Quality Foods, Everything Wine, Pure Integrative Pharmacy, Imperial Distributors Canada Inc, and other Jim Pattison Group specialty and wholesale operations. Its businesses employ more than 30,000 team members in its nearly 300 food and drug retail locations and share a passion for giving back to the communities where they do business. Pattison Food Group businesses are leaders in customer service and innovation and are committed to achieving long-term growth.

For more information, please contact:

Julia Miller, RBC Corporate Communications, [email protected]

Pattison Food Group Media Relations, 778-366-3000, [email protected]

