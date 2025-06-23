TORONTO, June 23, 2025 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced a change to the investment strategies and a management fee reduction for RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF (TSX: RXD/RXD.U) (the "ETF").

Effective today, the investment strategies of the ETF have been changed to allow it to invest up to 100% of its assets in one or more emerging markets exchange-traded funds. The change has been made to position the ETF to better accommodate any potential large redemptions in light of the ETF's upcoming termination on September 12, 2025, which was announced on June 3, 2025, while still maintaining exposure to emerging markets equities.

In connection with the change to the investment strategies of the ETF, effective today, the management fee for the ETF has been reduced as outlined in the table below:

Fund Name Ticker Current Management Fee Management Fee

Effective June 23, 2025 RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF RXD/RXD.U 0.64 % 0.30 %

For further information regarding RBC ETFs, please visit www.rbcgam.com/etfsolutions.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"). Please read the applicable ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. RBC ETFs do not seek to return any predetermined amount at maturity. Index returns do not represent RBC ETF returns. RBC ETFs are managed by RBC Global Asset Management Inc., which is a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

