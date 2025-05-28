Recognized as 2025 International Loyalty Program of the Year The Americas on the global stage for third consecutive year

TORONTO, May 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada's (RBC) Avion Rewards has once again been recognized on the global stage at the prestigious International Loyalty Awards, taking home multiple awards earlier this month. The awards recognize the pinnacle of excellence and innovation in loyalty on a global scale.

Avion Rewards received the following:

Avion Rewards team member James Lombardi celebrates award win at the International Loyalty Awards on May 15, 2025. (CNW Group/RBC Royal Bank)

Winner of "2025 International Loyalty Program of the Year The Americas", for the third consecutive year, representing the pinnacle of achievement within the global loyalty industry, and the most coveted award in each region.

Winner of "Outstanding Customer Experience", recognizing companies that demonstrate a customer-first strategy and truly holistic customer experience.

Highly Commended for "Best Loyalty Program Marketing Campaign Worldwide", recognizing companies that bridged the gap between consumer and brand to deliver core business success.

"We're incredibly proud to have Avion Rewards recognized as program of the year (for the Americas) for the third year in a row, alongside two other noteworthy awards," said Vinita Savani, Executive Vice President, Cards and Loyalty, RBC. "We've built our loyalty program around a deep understanding of what matters most to our members—value, flexibility and experiences that feel truly rewarding. It's an honour to see this approach celebrated on a global stage."

Avion Rewards, Canada's largest proprietary loyalty program, has been a leader in loyalty for more than 20 years, providing consumers with a comprehensive rewards experience across their entire shopping journey. Available to all Canadians regardless of where they bank, Avion Rewards provides Canadians with the flexibility to shop, save, earn and redeem with more than 2,000 retail partners including some of Canada's leading brands.

Now in its 14th year, the International Loyalty Awards honour excellence and innovation across the loyalty industry worldwide. Recognized as the premier global platform for customer loyalty, rewards and recognition, the prestigious awards program highlights consumer-centric businesses that are deeply committed to customer loyalty.

The 2025 International Loyalty Awards received submissions from more than 120 countries, with each category evaluated by a distinguished panel of over 50 respected loyalty experts from diverse markets and sectors. Winners were determined through a comprehensive judging process that included shortlisting, pre-scoring, and a detailed judging session where each entry was meticulously discussed.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 98,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

About Avion Rewards

Avion Rewards is a loyalty and consumer engagement platform that provides Canadians with the flexibility to shop, save, earn and redeem for everyday merchandise, aspirational rewards and experiences. Its exclusive shopping companion, Avion Rewards ShopPlus, enables members to access offers seamlessly, saving them time and money right where they shop online. Additionally, as one of the largest travel providers in Canada, Avion Rewards makes it possible for members to benefit from the program's market-leading "any airline, any flight, any time" travel offering, as well as its flagship Avion credit cards and concierge service.

