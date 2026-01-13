RBC credit and debit cardholders can now earn 3x Canadian Tire Money on eligible purchases at participating CTC retail banners, including Canadian Tire, SportChek and Mark's

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (TSX: CTC.A) (TSX: CTC) announced the launch of their strategic loyalty partnership, expanding the reach of Triangle Rewards and further strengthening RBC's Avion Rewards and its growing network of strategic merchant partners.

By linking their eligible RBC credit and debit cards with their Triangle Rewards accounts, millions of RBC cardholders can earn 3x Canadian Tire Money when they use their linked RBC credit or debit card to make a qualifying purchase at Canadian Tire, SportChek, Mark's and other participating CTC retail banners. Linked members will also receive exclusive offers from RBC and Avion Rewards, and starting later this year, will have the ability to convert Avion points to Canadian Tire Money.

"RBC and Canadian Tire Corporation have created a seamless experience that brings tangible everyday value to our millions of RBC cardholders when they shop at some of the country's most popular and beloved brands," said Vinita Savani, Executive Vice President, Cards & Loyalty, RBC. "Together, we've developed a rewarding offering that underscores our shared commitment to innovation, putting clients at the centre of everything we do. We look forward to continuing to work with CTC to provide more meaningful benefits to our shared customers."

"Growing Triangle Rewards is a critical cornerstone of our True North strategy. By partnering with strong Canadian brands like RBC, we are scaling our loyalty program while rewarding more Canadians for their everyday activities," said Darryl Jenkins, Executive Vice President & Chief Development Officer, Canadian Tire Corporation. "This partnership supports our ongoing transformation of Triangle Rewards from a loyalty program into a powerful Canadian ecosystem that offers everyday value to our nearly 12 million members."

Eligible RBC credit and debit cardholders can now earn 3x Canadian Tire Money by following these simple steps:

Link your eligible RBC card to your Triangle Rewards account by visiting avionrewards.com/triangle. When shopping at a participating CTC retail banner, scan your Triangle Rewards card at checkout. Pay with any linked RBC card to earn 3x CT Money on qualifying purchases at participating locations.

For more information, a full list of eligible card products, and complete terms and conditions, please visit avionrewards.com/triangle.

Triangle Rewards enables nearly 12 million loyalty members to collect and redeem Canadian Tire Money across most of CTC's retail banners, including Canadian Tire, SportChek and Mark's. A cornerstone of CTC's True North strategy, Triangle Rewards is enhancing its value to Canadians through more personalized offers and a coordinated strategy combining its banner stores, the unique retail-driving capability of its Triangle Mastercard program, and everyday partners like RBC, Petro-Canada, WestJet and Tim Hortons.

RBC's long-standing and prominent cards portfolio includes a market-leading suite of card products, including its flagship Avion and WestJet suite of cards, ION and ION+, co-brand partners and business cards. The rewards-earning credit cards are fueled by Canada's largest proprietary loyalty program, Avion Rewards, and its sophisticated strategic partner network. With its market-leading travel value proposition, extensive roster of over 2,000 retail partners, unparalleled experiences, innovative features and payment capabilities, Avion Rewards provides a comprehensive rewards experience across the entire shopping journey.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 100,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

About Canadian Tire Corporation

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (TSX: CTC.A, TSX: CTC, "CTC") has been a proudly Canadian business since 1922. Guided by its brand purpose, "We are here to make life in Canada better," CTC has built an expansive national retail presence, exceptional customer brand trust and one of Canada's strongest workforces – employing, along with its local Dealers and franchisees, tens of thousands of Canadians. At its core are retail businesses, each designed to serve life's pursuits: Canadian Tire, offering products spanning Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive, and Seasonal & Gardening, bolstered by notable banners Party City and PartSource; Mark's, a leading source for casual and industrial wear; SportChek, Hockey Experts, Sports Experts and Atmosphere, offering the best brands of active wear and gear; and Pro Hockey Life, a hockey specialty store catering to elite players. CTC's banners, brand partners and credit card offerings are unified through its Triangle Rewards loyalty program – a linchpin of CTC's customer-driven strategy. With nearly 12 million members, Triangle integrates first-party data to deliver valuable rewards and personalized experiences across nearly 1,700 retail and gasoline outlets. CTC also operates a retail petroleum business and a Financial Services business and holds a majority interest in CT REIT, a TSX-listed Canadian real estate investment trust. For more information, visit Corp.CanadianTire.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Matt Trocchi, Corporate Communications, RBC

Stephanie Nadalin, Media, Canadian Tire Corporation, (647) 271-7343

Karen Keyes, Investors, Canadian Tire Corporation, (647) 518-4461

SOURCE RBC Royal Bank