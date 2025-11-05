Available in-store only at Canadian Tire retail stores across Canada beginning December 5, 2025, the limited-edition holiday capsule marks the brand's debut under CTC's stewardship. The curated capsule features timeless favourites like the Hudson's Bay Point Blanket, classic striped holiday ornaments, and home and lifestyle pieces, including espresso sets, bedding, knitwear and totes. Availability will vary by store.

"Bringing the Stripes back to Canadians is both an honour and a responsibility," said Greg Hicks, President and CEO, Canadian Tire Corporation. "Recognizing the enthusiasm and nostalgia Canadians hold for the brand, we are determined to reintroduce it with care. As a first foray, this curated Hudson's Bay Stripes collection is a reflection of our stewardship."

This launch is the first milestone in CTC's plan to revitalize and grow the Hudson's Bay Stripes brand following its acquisition of Hudson's Bay Company's brand assets earlier this year.

"The Stripes have been part of Canada's story for generations and we're excited to offer this limited-edition capsule. We've partnered with the same long-standing vendors to ensure the quality, craftsmanship, and authenticity customers have come to expect from the Stripes, resulting in a meticulously selected limited collection," said Eva Salem, SVP, Marketing and Brand, Canadian Tire Corporation. "We encourage all Canadians to share their ideas for the future of Stripes."

Canadian Tire invites Canadians to help shape future Hudson's Bay collections, brand collaborations and product development for 2026 and beyond by participating in the social media campaign on Canadian Tire and Hudson's Bay Instagram pages.

For more information, visit https://www.canadiantire.ca/en/inspiration/hudsonsbay.html

About Canadian Tire Corporation

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (TSX: CTC.A, TSX: CTC, "CTC") has been a proudly Canadian business since 1922. Guided by its brand purpose, "We are here to make life in Canada better," CTC has built an expansive national retail presence, exceptional customer brand trust and one of Canada's strongest workforces – employing, along with its local Dealers and franchisees, tens of thousands of Canadians. At its core are retail businesses, each designed to serve life's pursuits: Canadian Tire, offering products spanning Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive, and Seasonal & Gardening, bolstered by notable banners Party City and PartSource; Mark's, a leading source for casual and industrial wear; SportChek, Hockey Experts, Sports Experts and Atmosphere, offering the best brands of active wear and gear; and Pro Hockey Life, a hockey specialty store catering to elite players. CTC's banners, brand partners and credit card offerings are unified through its Triangle Rewards loyalty program – a linchpin of CTC's customer-driven strategy. With nearly 12 million members, Triangle integrates first-party data to deliver valuable rewards and personalized experiences across nearly 1,700 retail and gasoline outlets. CTC also operates a retail petroleum business and a Financial Services business and holds a majority interest in CT REIT, a TSX-listed Canadian real estate investment trust. For more information, visit Corp.CanadianTire.ca.

