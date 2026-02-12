TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced February 2026 cash distributions for unitholders of RBC ETFs, as follows:

FUND NAME FUND

TICKER CASH

DISTRIBUTION

PER UNIT CUSIP RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Canadian Bond ETF RLB $0.051 74933L100 RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Canadian Corporate Bond ETF RBO $0.057 74932K103 RBC Target 2026 Canadian Government Bond ETF RGQO $0.036 749377107 RBC Target 2027 Canadian Government Bond ETF RGQP $0.038 74936K109 RBC Target 2028 Canadian Government Bond ETF RGQQ $0.046 74938H104 RBC Target 2029 Canadian Government Bond ETF RGQR $0.049 74939C104 RBC Target 2030 Canadian Government Bond ETF RGQS $0.032 74936X101 RBC Target 2031 Canadian Government Bond ETF RGQT $0.028 75528T101 RBC Target 2026 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF RQO $0.040 749385100 RBC Target 2027 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF RQP $0.054 749334108 RBC Target 2028 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF RQQ $0.074 75528N104 RBC Target 2029 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF RQR $0.073 75528M106 RBC Target 2030 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF RQS $0.067 75529R104 RBC Target 2031 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF RQT $0.055 74939J109 RBC Target 2026 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF RUQO $0.043 749331104 RBC Target 2026 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)* RUQO.U $0.031 749331203 RBC Target 2027 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF RUQP $0.049 749332102 RBC Target 2027 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)* RUQP.U $0.036 749332201 RBC Target 2028 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF RUQQ $0.058 749333100 RBC Target 2028 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)* RUQQ.U $0.042 749333209 RBC Target 2029 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF RUQR $0.063 74936W103 RBC Target 2029 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)* RUQR.U $0.046 74936W202 RBC Target 2030 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF RUQS $0.044 749322103 RBC Target 2030 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)* RUQS.U $0.032 749322202 RBC Target 2031 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF RUQT $0.035 74938M103 RBC Target 2031 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)* RUQT.U $0.026 74938M202 RBC Canadian Discount Bond ETF RCDB $0.035 75526D108 RBC Canadian Ultra Short Term Bond ETF RUST $0.135 74938L105 RBC U.S. Discount Bond ETF RUDB $0.025 75528Q107 RBC U.S. Discount Bond ETF (USD Units)* RUDB.U $0.018 75528Q115 RBC U.S. Discount Bond (CAD Hedged) ETF RDBH $0.030 74938B107 RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF RUSB $0.077 74934F102 RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)* RUSB.U $0.056 74934F201 RBC AAA CLO (CAD Hedged) ETF RCLO $0.085 74937F109 RBC Canadian Preferred Share ETF RPF $0.100 74934A103 RBC Quant Canadian Dividend Leaders ETF RCD $0.100 74930H102 RBC Canadian Dividend Covered Call ETF RCDC $0.150 75526J105 RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF RBNK $0.120 75525D109 RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF RUD $0.030 74930L103 RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RUD.U $0.022 74930L202 RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RUDH $0.030 74933A104 RBC U.S. Dividend Covered Call ETF RUDC $0.140 74938C105 RBC U.S. Dividend Covered Call ETF (USD Units)* RUDC.U $0.102 74938C204 RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF RPD $0.090 74932V208 RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RPD.U $0.066 74932V109 RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RPDH $0.085 74933B102 RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF RID $0.095 74931R109 RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RID.U $0.070 74931R208 RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RIDH $0.100 74932R108

* Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for RUQO.U, RUQP.U, RUQQ.U, RUQR.U, RUQS.U, RUQT.U, RUDB.U, RUSB.U, RUD.U, RUDC.U, RPD.U, & RID.U

Unitholders of record on February 20, 2026, will receive distributions payable on February 27, 2026.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"). Please read the applicable ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. RBC ETFs do not seek to return any predetermined amount at maturity. Index returns do not represent RBC ETF returns. RBC ETFs are managed by RBC Global Asset Management Inc., which is a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

RBC Target 2026 Canadian Government Bond ETF, RBC Target 2027 Canadian Government Bond ETF, RBC Target 2028 Canadian Government Bond ETF, RBC Target 2029 Canadian Government Bond ETF, RBC Target 2030 Canadian Government Bond ETF and RBC Target 2031 Canadian Government Bond ETF (collectively, the "Canadian TMGB ETFs"), and RBC Target 2026 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF, RBC Target 2027 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF, RBC Target 2028 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF, RBC Target 2029 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF, RBC Target 2030 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF and RBC Target 2031 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF (collectively, the "Canadian TMCB ETFs"), and RBC Target 2026 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF, RBC Target 2027 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF, RBC Target 2028 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF, RBC Target 2029 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF, RBC Target 2030 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF and RBC Target 2031 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (collectively, the "U.S. TMCB ETFs"), do not seek to deliver a predetermined amount at maturity, and the amount an investor receives may be more or less than their original investment.

The Canadian TMCB ETFs have been developed solely by RBC GAM Inc., and are not in any way connected to or sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (collectively, the "LSE Group"). All rights in the FTSE Canada 2026 Maturity Corporate Bond Index, FTSE Canada 2027 Maturity Corporate Bond Index, FTSE Canada 2028 Maturity Corporate Bond Index, FTSE Canada 2029 Maturity Corporate Bond Index and FTSE Canada 2030 Maturity Corporate Bond Index (collectively, the "FTSE Maturity Corporate Bond Indices") vest in the relevant LSE Group company which owns the FTSE Maturity Corporate Bond Indices. "FTSE®" is a trade mark of the relevant LSE Group company and is used by any other LSE Group company under license.

The FTSE Maturity Corporate Bond Indices are calculated by or on behalf of FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. or its affiliate, agent or partner. The LSE Group does not accept any liability whatsoever to any person arising out of (a) the use of, reliance on or any error in the FTSE Maturity Corporate Bond Indices or (b) investment in or operation of the Canadian TMCB ETFs. The LSE Group makes no claim, prediction, warranty or representation either as to the results to be obtained from the Canadian TMCB ETFs or the suitability of the FTSE Maturity Corporate Bond Indices for the purpose to which they are being put by RBC GAM Inc.

RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF has been developed solely by RBC GAM Inc. and is not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported by Solactive AG ("Solactive"). The Solactive Canada Bank Yield Index is calculated and published by Solactive. Solactive does not offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance regarding the results to be obtained from the use of the index or index price nor does Solactive make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF.

