TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2026 /CNW/ - RBC Direct Investing is changing the way Canadians invest with the launch of GoSmart, a new mobile-based solution designed to empower new and aspiring self-directed investors. GoSmart by RBC Direct Investing combines speed and convenience, commission-free trading, and the ability to invest on your terms. RBC clients can open an account in minutes, transfer funds from their RBC bank account, and start enjoying commission-free trades right away – it's that simple.

Key features of GoSmart

GoSmart has been designed specifically for new and aspiring self-directed investors to help them take the first step with confidence. Meeting investors where they are, GoSmart pairs commission-free trading with recurring investments and an easy-to-use mobile experience. For new investors who are unsure of where to start and are seeking a simple, cost-effective way to invest, GoSmart offers an automated investment solution to help them confidently build wealth on their terms. For those with more experience, GoSmart provides users the flexibility to actively select individual stocks and ETFs.

When getting started with GoSmart, users will follow simple and intuitive steps to begin investing right away. GoSmart features include:

Speed and Convenience: Open an account in minutes, move funds from your RBC bank account, and begin trading right away.

Open an account in minutes, move funds from your RBC bank account, and begin trading right away. Recurring ETF investments: Choose one of four commission-free all-in-one ETFs, then simply select the RBC bank account to fund your investment from and how you want to contribute (amount and frequency). Invest when you want – you can pause or stop a contribution with one click.

Choose one of four commission-free all-in-one ETFs, then simply select the RBC bank account to fund your investment from and how you want to contribute (amount and frequency). Invest when you want – you can pause or stop a contribution with one click. Trade Commission-Free: Buy or sell any Canadian or U.S. listed stock or ETF with 50 commission-free trades per year, plus a selection of 53 ETFs that are always commission-free (including crypto and gold ETFs).

Buy or sell any Canadian or U.S. listed stock or ETF with 50 commission-free trades per year, plus a selection of 53 ETFs that are always commission-free (including and gold ETFs). Account Flexibility: Available for three of the most popular account types for new investors: Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP), and First Home Savings Account (FHSA). Everything a new investor needs right inside the RBC Mobile app†.

Ongoing commitment to low-cost investing solutions

Driven by innovation and trusted by millions of Canadians, RBC Direct Investing is committed to bringing low-cost investing within reach for new investors. In July, RBC Direct Investing announced that 53 ETFs could now be traded commission-free and eliminated mutual fund commissions and account maintenance fees for all clients with no conditions. GoSmart builds on this commitment, eliminating additional cost barriers and making investing simple and accessible for more Canadians.

"With GoSmart, we're demystifying investing and championing a new era of financial empowerment for new investors," said Dimitri Busevs, President & CEO of RBC Direct Investing. "Developed from direct client insights and powered by RBC, GoSmart will help guide the next generation of self-directed investors every step of the way."

Campaign launch and live Reddit AMA

February 8th marked the unveiling of GoSmart with a bold, multi-channel marketing campaign, starting with a breakthrough ad featured in the 2026 Super Bowl broadcast in Canada.

To further engage with investors, RBC Direct Investing is taking its mission directly to online communities. On February 11, 2026, from 3:00-4:00 PM ET, Dimitri Busevs, President & CEO of RBC Direct Investing will host a live Ask Me Anything (AMA) Reddit event on u/RBCDirectInvesting. This open Q&A will give new investors direct access to insights on building wealth, navigating markets, and leveraging solutions like GoSmart.

Start investing today

Starting your investment journey is as simple as opening the RBC Mobile app and accessing the GoSmart platform from RBC Direct Investing through your mobile device. Visit RBC Direct Investing to learn more, or email or call us at 1-800-769-2560 and speak to a representative at our RBC Direct Investing Contact Centre to get started today.

RBC continues to offer clients multiple ways to trade and invest in addition to GoSmart by RBC Direct Investing:



RBC Direct Investing provides advanced tools, research and a full suite of investment products with three free to use trading platforms to choose from.

RBC InvestEase offers an advice-based professionally managed digital platform for clients seeking guidance.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 100,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

About RBC Direct Investing – a self-managed, easy-to-use digital investing platform that enables you to trade when and how you want. As an online investor with RBC Direct Investing, you have access to three powerful trading platforms with a fully customizable dashboard. We provide extensive investor resources, including advanced trading tools, research from experts and free real-time market data, to help you make informed investment decisions. Our online magazine, Inspired Investor, brings you personal stories, timely information and expert insights to empower your investment decisions. With RBC Direct Investing you can invest in Canadian and U.S markets, as well as on exchanges internationally in eight global currencies. You can use your Avion points to pay for trade commissions and fund your accounts. At RBC Direct Investing you can also purchase stocks, ETFs, options, mutual funds, bonds and GICs in various different account types, such as FHSA, TFSA, RRSP, RRIF, RESP, non-registered investments (cash and margin) and non-personal accounts. English, French, Cantonese and Mandarin language-speaking agents are available to answer your questions and can provide you with assistance to get started. Our Trading Dashboard is enabled to support trading in English, French, Simplified and Traditional Chinese. More information is available at rbcdirectinvesting.com.

† RBC Mobile is operated by Royal Bank of Canada, RBC Direct Investing Inc. and RBC Dominion Securities Inc.



For more information, please contact:

Vanessa Romano, RBC Wealth Management Corporate Communications

SOURCE RBC Direct Investing