49% feel positive about personal finances; 47% feel negative

49% believe they won't achieve financial success no matter what they do; 40% willing to go through some short-term pain for long term gain

For the majority, everyday costs are a shared barrier to achieving financial goals

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Canadians are feeling optimistic and apprehensive about their money in almost equal numbers, according to the RBC Financial Flexibility Poll: Winter 2026 Edition.

While nearly half (49%) of the adults surveyed feel resilient, optimistic, hopeful or unconcerned about their personal finances, almost as many (47%) feel exhausted, apprehensive, anxious or frustrated. In addition, although a majority (68%) are optimistic about meeting their financial needs today, confidence drops to less than half (48%) about reaching long-term financial goals, revealing a clear gap between current confidence and future expectations.

Below is how this divide breaks down further between Canadians expressing confidence about their finances and those who are struggling.

Confident Canadians: 51% are optimistic their finances can withstand any economic uncertainty over the next year 50% have reduced or paid off debt, 44% are following a budget and 58% are investing in a TFSA and/or RRSP 40% would live frugally today to be financially secure down the road





Struggling Canadians: 49% believe they won't achieve financial success no matter what they do 41% feel they are no longer in control of their financial future 34% have given up on trying to plan for the next financial hit



"Financial pressures and uncertainty of the past year have challenged Canadians to reassess their financial security," explained Erica Nielsen, Group Head, RBC Personal Banking. "The impact hasn't been the same for everyone, which is evident in the contrasts in how people are feeling about their finances today and their outlook for the future."

Nielsen added that financial challenges can appear even more daunting after the holiday season for anyone who has experienced how quickly unplanned expenses can add up. "The start of a new year offers an opportunity to rethink and reset financial priorities," Nielsen noted, "This is where financial advice professionals can help you create or update your budget and financial plan and explore where you can find financial flexibility in the year ahead. The confidence and peace of mind this can bring may be the best gift you give yourself in 2026."

Shared financial goals and challenges across the country

My top financial goals in 2026? "Having enough money to…" 64%: Enjoy retirement the way I want Highest regional responses: ON (66%); AB (65%); BC (63%) 53%: Support leisure activities such as travel Highest regional responses: AB (60%); BC (56%) 52%: Have a financial cushion for unexpected expenses Highest regional responses: AB (60%); ON (52%); QC (51%)

Biggest challenges to achieving my financial goals? 79%: Everyday costs Highest regional responses: AC (84%); AB (83%); BC (82%) 66%: Housing costs Highest regional responses: BC (71%); AB (70%); ON (66%) 51%: Debt Highest regional responses: AC (53%); SK/MB (53%) 51%: My own financial habits Highest regional responses: SK/MB (53%); QC (53%); ON (52%)



"Whether you're optimistic or apprehensive about your finances in 2026, our advisors are readily available to have a no-cost conversation to help you achieve your goals," said Nielsen. "For Canadians who are confident about the year ahead, we're here to help ensure you not only stay on track, but also have the opportunity to potentially accelerate your savings. If you're unsure about how to keep on top of your finances, we're here to help you explore ways to manage your cash flow and see how you can build out your financial future."

To find out more about how to manage your day-to-day finances and plan for the big (and little) things in your life, visit rbcfinancialplanning.com. Openly available to all Canadians, there are also helpful advice articles and resources on RBC's My Money Matters online advice hub, including:

Fast Facts: RBC Financial Flexibility Poll: Winter 2026 Edition

Selected Findings – National & Regional

RESPONSES YOU AGREE WITH ABOUT YOUR FINANCES? CAN BC AB SK / MB ON QC AC Confident in ability to meet my financial needs today (e.g., essentials such as housing, food) 68 % 60 % 61 % 71 % 64 % 81 % 71 % More focused on managing day-to-day costs than my financial future 61 % 62 % 60 % 67 % 59 % 61 % 65 % Optimistic my finances can withstand any economic uncertainty over the next year 51 % 54 % 48 % 48 % 50 % 56 % 48 % No matter what I do, I feel like I will never be financially successful 49 % 48 % 52 % 54 % 47 % 49 % 47 % Feel I'm no longer in control of my financial future 41 % 41 % 46 % 45 % 41 % 36 % 41 % Given up on trying to plan for the next hit to my finances 34 % 34 % 34 % 37 % 36 % 29 % 34 % HOW YOU'RE FEELING ABOUT YOUR FINANCIAL SITUATION? CAN BC AB SK / MB ON QC AC Resilient, optimistic, hopeful or unconcerned 49 % 49 % 44 % 49 % 48 % 55 % 50 % Exhausted, apprehensive, anxious or frustrated 47 % 47 % 53 % 48 % 49 % 41 % 50 % ACTIONS YOU'RE TAKING TO HELP MANAGE YOUR FINANCES? CAN BC AB SK / MB ON QC AC Reducing or paying off debt 50 % 46 % 61 % 46 % 53 % 42 % 54 % Following a budget 44 % 38 % 48 % 36 % 45 % 43 % 51 % Investing in a TFSA or RRSP 58 % 58 % 58 % 55 % 59 % 60 % 48 % WHAT YOU'D BE WILLING TO DO TO HELP YOUR FINANCES? CAN BC AB SK / MB ON QC AC Live frugally today to be financially secure down the road 40 % 44 % 45 % 40 % 43 % 28 % 49 % Go through some short-term pain for long term gain 40 % 42 % 45 % 46 % 39 % 36 % 42 % YOUR TOP LIFETIME (LONG-TERM) FINANCIAL GOALS? CAN BC AB SK / MB ON QC AC Having enough money to enjoy retirement the way I want 64 % 63 % 65 % 62 % 66 % 62 % 61 % Having enough money for leisure activities like travel 53 % 56 % 60 % 47 % 52 % 52 % 46 % Having a financial cushion for unexpected expenses 52 % 49 % 60 % 44 % 52 % 51 % 50 % BIGGEST BARRIERS TO ACHIEVING YOUR FINANCIAL GOALS? CAN BC AB SK / MB ON QC AC Everyday costs 79 % 82 % 83 % 80 % 80 % 72 % 84 % Housing costs 66 % 71 % 70 % 63 % 66 % 62 % 65 % Debt 51 % 52 % 46 % 53 % 51 % 51 % 53 % My own financial habits 51 % 50 % 51 % 53 % 52 % 53 % 44 %

About the RBC Financial Flexibility Poll: Winter 2026 Edition

These findings are from a survey commissioned by RBC and conducted from September 26 to 29 2025, among a representative sample of 1,500 online Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of ±2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

