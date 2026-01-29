New strategic partnership provides Canadians with access to resources and expert advice to build financial literacy along every step of the homebuying journey

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2026 /CNW/ - RBC and REALTOR.ca today announced a strategic partnership to bring together the largest Canadian brands in mortgage financing and home search to support Canadians on their homeownership journey with added education and advice. This is the first partnership of its kind between Canada's leading home search marketplace and leading financial institution.

This long-term collaboration will pave the way for a new standard in the Canadian home search and purchasing experience by pairing REALTOR.ca's unparalleled property search capabilities, with RBC's industry-leading financial advice.

"This partnership is an extension of RBC's ongoing commitment to empower more Canadians to achieve their homeownership aspirations, with trusted financial tools, advice and solutions," said Janet Boyle, Senior Vice President, Home Equity Finance, RBC. "By teaming up with REALTOR.ca, we're reinforcing our shared dedication to making the homeownership journey seamless for Canadians across the country."

Under this partnership, RBC and REALTOR.ca will offer a comprehensive suite of resources and expert advice to help Canadians build their financial literacy around homeownership within the REALTOR.ca platform, delivering a seamless path from discovery to purchase, just in time for the spring home buying season. The partnership will expand over time to leverage RBC's capabilities to bring AI-enabled advice to Canadians and REALTORS® using the platform.

"Buying a home is one of the most important financial decisions Canadians will ever make, and they deserve trusted guidance at every step of the journey," said Scott Neil, CEO of REALTOR.ca. "By partnering with RBC, we're bringing together REALTOR.ca's trusted marketplace with expert financial insights to help Canadians make confident, informed decisions on their path to homeownership."

RBC and REALTOR.ca will also introduce co-branded thought leadership initiatives, focused on financial literacy and home ownership education to equip Canadians with practical knowledge to navigate homebuying confidently--from search and budgeting, to financing and saving for the future.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 100,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com .

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet .

About REALTOR.ca

REALTOR.ca, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA), is Canada's No. 1 real estate website for accurate property listings and housing data. With more than 110 million unique visitors and 630 million visits annually, REALTOR.ca commands more than 60% of Canada's online real estate market. Trusted and powered by 158,000+ REALTORS®, REALTOR.ca is supporting Canadians across the full home journey--from search and discovery, to ownership, maintaining, and selling.

Media contact:

Matt Trocchi, RBC, [email protected]

Pierre Leduc, REALTOR.ca, [email protected]

SOURCE RBC Royal Bank