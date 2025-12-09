72% surprised by 2025 rise in child-related expenses

66% worried about not being able to cover costs for their family

60% reported their household budget has never been stretched so thin

56% added that their budget is too tight to afford what they want for their children

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Financial struggles due to the high cost of living are adding stress to the already challenging job of being a parent, according to the RBC Family Finances Poll: Parenting Edition, which surveyed parents of children up to the age of 17 about their day-to-day expenses earlier this year.

Budgets are too tight for over half of Canadian parents to afford what they want for their children ~ RBC poll. (CNW Group/RBC Royal Bank)

The poll found that, while over half (56%) reported their budget is too tight to afford what they want for their children, almost half (45%) felt pressured to buy more for their children than they can afford. This can place parents in a particularly uncomfortable position at this time of the year.

"Trying to balance needs versus wants for your children can be even more challenging during the holiday season, especially when you're finding it difficult to cover everyday costs throughout the year," explained Dawn Tam, B.C.-based Senior Manager, Regional Financial Planning Consultant, RBC Financial Planning. "This is when a conversation about your finances with an advisor can help you explore options for managing the trade-offs, so holiday spending doesn't get out of hand."

Good financial advice can also help ease concerns that go well beyond seasonal expenses. As the RBC poll revealed, it's ongoing costs related to raising their children that parents are finding the most worrisome.

72% were caught by surprise by how much these costs had increased over the past year

60% reported their household budget has never been stretched so thin

52% admitted they had never been so stressed about covering these expenses

And the vast majority (94%) is concerned about these costs rising even higher in the new year.

Then there are the annual 'extras' that aren't always included in family budgets: school supplies and field trips; extracurricular sports, music, dance, arts and crafts and art activities; as well as March Break and summer camps.

"Parents often underestimate how much extras add up over the year, which can bring some unexpected pressure on family finances. Smaller costs can quickly reach hundreds of dollars, while bigger expenses can run up into thousands," noted Tam. "As a parent of young children myself, I understand the desire to give a child every advantage possible in life. The red flag we raise here when advising our clients is to make sure the choices they're making won't cripple their current – or future – finances."

The RBC poll findings underline this is a real possibility. Two-thirds (67%) of respondents stated they have, or would, sacrifice their own financial future to spend what they can on their children today. Also, 41% have dipped into their savings or emergency fund and 33% have taken on debt to cover family costs.

Tam added that the financial challenges parents are facing right now are even more difficult for anyone raising children on their own.

"Trying to manage today's high costs in a single income household can be so much more challenging – let alone trying to save for the future they're hoping to achieve, for themselves and their children," said Tam. "The good news is we can often help single parents as well as couples uncover hidden opportunities to stretch their budgets further and make the most of their cash flow."

To find out how to put your kids first without putting yourself last, please visit rbcfinancialplanning.com. There are also other tips and resources available on RBC's My Money Matters online advice hub which parents might find particularly helpful, including the articles below:

Fast Facts: 2025 RBC Family Finances Poll – Parenting Edition

Selected Findings – National & Regional

"AGREE" RESPONSES CAN BC AB SK / MB ON QC AC Surprised by how much child-related expenses have gone up in last year 72 % 74 % 72 % 72 % 73 % 67 % 74 % Household budget has never been stretched so thin 60 % 61 % 69 % 65 % 62 % 51 % 55 % Finances are stretched too thin to afford what I want for my child(ren) 56 % 61 % 66 % 62 % 58 % 43 % 57 % Felt pressured to buy more for my child(ren) than I can afford 45 % 50 % 47 % 44 % 45 % 38 % 49 % Never been so stressed about covering child-related costs 52 % 55 % 61 % 52 % 55 % 40 % 49 % Have or would sacrifice my own financial future to spend what I can on my child(ren) today 67 % 68 % 71 % 79 % 66 % 62 % 69 % As a parent, I'm constantly struggling to make ends meet 43 % 45 % 44 % 40 % 41 % 48 % 43 % Struggling to keep up with child-related costs 47 % 55 % 51 % 46 % 50 % 38 % 47 % "CONCERNED" RESPONSES CAN BC AB SK / MB ON QC AC Concerned about not being able to cover costs for my family 66 % 69 % 68 % 71 % 66 % 62 % 65 % Concerned about costs rising even higher next year 94 % 91 % 95 % 97 % 95 % 94 % 95 % COSTS THAT INCREASED MOST OVER LAST YEAR CAN BC AB SK / MB ON QC AC Everyday basics (e.g., food, clothing) 85 % 84 % 85 % 92 % 85 % 85 % 83 % Extra-curricular activities (e.g., sports, arts, crafts, camps) 60 % 62 % 61 % 67 % 61 % 55 % 59 % ACTIONS TO KEEP UP WITH COSTS OF CHILD-REARING CAN BC AB SK / MB ON QC AC Delayed or canceled major purchases 53 % 53 % 52 % 59 % 56 % 48 % 42 % Scaled back or delayed long-term investments 46 % 52 % 51 % 59 % 49 % 33 % 43 % Dipped into savings or emergency fund 41 % 48 % 49 % 45 % 40 % 32 % 43 % Taken on debt 33 % 37 % 39 % 38 % 35 % 22 % 38 % Taken on extra work or another job 30 % 36 % 28 % 33 % 28 % 30 % 24 %

About the RBC Family Finances Poll: Parenting Edition

These are the findings of a national survey commissioned by RBC and conducted from July 9 to 15, 2025, among n=1,514 Canadian parents with at least one child between the ages of 0-17 and who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would yield a margin or error of ±2.5 percentage points at a 95% confidence level.

Disclaimers

RBC Financial Planning is a business name used by Royal Mutual Funds Inc. (RMFI). Financial planning services and investment advice are provided by RMFI. RMFI, RBC Global Asset Management Inc., Royal Bank of Canada, Royal Trust Corporation of Canada and The Royal Trust Company are separate corporate entities which are affiliated. RMFI is licensed as a financial services firm in the province of Quebec.

This is intended as general information only and is not to be relied upon as constituting legal, financial or other professional advice. A professional advisor should be consulted regarding your specific situation. The information presented is believed to be factual and up to date but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. All expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the authors as of the date of publication and are subject to change. No endorsement of any third parties or their advice, opinions, information, products or services is expressly given or implied by Royal Bank of Canada or any of its affiliates.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 100,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com .

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet .

Media contact:

Kathy Bevan, RBC Corporate Communications, 647-618-2287

SOURCE RBC Royal Bank