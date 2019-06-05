RBC acquires naming rights to the London Convention Centre

"RBC has a long and rich history in Southwestern Ontario, and we take great pride in announcing a new name for the convention centre - one that reflects our commitment to the region and the communities within it," says Francine Dyksterhuis, Regional President, Southwestern Ontario, RBC. "We're thrilled to work with our partners at RBC Place London to bring this sponsorship to life through our collective commitment to exceptional experiences, innovation and community leadership."

"RBC and the convention centre share a commitment to strengthen the culture, economy, and overall opportunity in the Southwestern Ontario region. The new RBC Place London is another step forward in the continuous evolution of our centre as a destination for exceptional event experiences," says Peter White, Board Chair for the London Convention Centre Corporation.

RBC Place London is the largest convention centre in Southwestern Ontario, hosting hundreds of conventions, conferences, and events each year, attended by thousands of people from across Ontario and beyond. In 2018, the convention centre hosted more than 300 events, producing 126,995 delegate days, and resulting in a record economic impact of $21.3M for London and the region.

"Our convention centre has a long history of contributing to our local economy and serving the region as a preeminent place for conventions, meetings and events," says Mayor Ed Holder. "We are proud to link a respected national brand to the exceptional reputation of our convention centre in a way that opens up new opportunities for both organizations, and brings additional profile to London and our strong tourism and hospitality sectors."

In 2018, RBC contributed more than $100 million in donations and sponsorships at home and around the world – including $4 million in Southwestern Ontario.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 84,000+ employees who bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to more than 16 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 34 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com .‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-sustainability .

About the London Convention Centre

The London Convention Centre is an internationally certified AIPC Gold Standard venue offering more than 70,000 square feet of exceptional meeting and exhibit space. The LCC connects individuals from the local, provincial, national and international communities offering customized experiences facilitating knowledge transfer and entertainment enjoyment.

SOURCE RBC Royal Bank

For further information: Media contacts: Heather Colquhoun, RBC, 437-994-5044, heather.colquhoun@rbc.com; Lori Da Silva, London Convention Centre, 519-902-6286, Lorid@londoncc.com

Related Links

http://www.rbc.com

