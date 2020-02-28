Quebec tourist attractions at heart of our economy

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 28, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Société des Attractions Touristiques du Québec (SATQ) works with its 219 members, including the Granby Zoo and the Old Port of Montréal, as well as several other partners, such as sector and regional tourism associations, to represent and promote Quebec's tourist attractions.

In addition to supporting the promotion of Quebec's tourist attractions, the organization provides its members and businesses in its sector with expert and coaching services in various areas such as research, training and member exchanges. It also manages and implements large-scale projects such as the Quebec Getaways campaigns, the Guide des Vacances au Québec and the Quebecvacances.com web portal.

Since November 2019, the SATQ has deployed its activities under its new business name, Événements Attractions Québec.

The tourism industry continues to play an important role in the Canadian economy. In 2019, it is estimated that tourism spending totalled $104.9 billion and 22.1 million travellers visited the country. To ensure Quebec continues to hold its own, the Société des Attractions Touristiques du Québec (SATQ) has set itself the mission to gather together, represent and promote Quebec's tourist attractions by coordinating their efforts so they can contribute fully to the vitality of their respective regions.

Better promotion for Quebec's attractions

Quebec's tourist product offering is growing, and the different promoters must pursue their efforts to reach their target clientele more effectively. The SATQ works with its members and businesses in its sector to identify solutions so that more tourists discover attractions across Quebec's regions.

The organization plans, among other things, to adapt its practices around web and Internet usage, the acquisition and creation of content, and the use of social media to provide its members with better support.

The Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, is announcing $400,800 in financial support for the SATQ to conduct marketing activities outside Quebec and to develop the tourism offering. The non-repayable contribution from CED will focus on participation in fairs and salons outside Quebec, the design and printing of promotional material, media placement, including on the web and social media, and coaching services.

Quotes

"Tourism in Quebec diversifies and brings a dynamic element to our economy, creating quality jobs for our families. This is why we support without hesitation organizations such as the SATQ, which strengthen the positioning of our tourism economy both nationally and internationally. We are here to shine an even brighter light on the incomparable attractions that surround us and resonate well beyond our borders."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

"We thank the federal government and the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages for funding our marketing activities outside Quebec and the development of our tourism offering. Our province has much to offer, and promoting Quebec's attractions beyond our borders will undoubtedly draw a greater number of visitors from abroad while enhancing our competitiveness."

François-G. Chevrier, Director General, Événements Attractions Québec

Quick facts

The tourism industry continues to play an important role in the Canadian economy. In 2019, it is estimated that tourism expenditures totalled $104.9 billion and 22.1 million travellers visited the country.

The tourism sector contributes close to $43.5 billion to Canada's gross domestic product, providing one job out of every ten across the country in 2019.

to gross domestic product, providing one job out of every ten across the country in 2019. To ensure Quebec makes the most of this reality, the SATQ has set itself the mission to gather together, represent and promote Quebec's tourist attractions by coordinating efforts so they can contribute fully to the vitality of their respective regions.

CED's financial support has been granted under the Quebec Economic Development Program. This program aims to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED is accompanying Quebec businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED is accompanying Quebec businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy.

