QBCRA/Consignaction Acquires Recycan for a More Efficient Management of the Deposit-Refund System

MONTREAL, March 4, 2025 /CNW/ - The Quebec Beverage Container Recycling Association (QBCRA/Consignaction) is proud to announce the acquisition of Recycan Inc., a company specializing in the collection of deposit-bearing beverage containers in Quebec. This strategic acquisition aligns with the modernization and expansion of the deposit-refund system, as Phase 2 took effect last Saturday, March 1, 2025.

"The acquisition of Recycan marks a significant milestone in the transformation of Quebec's deposit-refund system. By leveraging their proven expertise and strong ground presence, we are consolidating transportation operations and enhancing the reliability of collection services for retailers. This synergy enables us to provide a more efficient and accessible service across the province, benefiting our partners, businesses, and, most importantly, Quebec's citizens," said Normand Bisson, President and CEO of QBCRA/Consignaction.

"I am very proud that Recycan has contributed to the success of Quebec's deposit-refund system. With the upcoming changes, I am confident that Recycan will play a key role in the system's expansion," added Jean Robitaille, former General Manager of Recycan.

Optimal Management of a Robust Network

On March 1, 2025, Phase 2 of Quebec's deposit-refund system modernization and expansion took effect, making all ready-to-drink plastic beverage containers from 100 mL to 2 L deposit-refundable. With an estimated 1.2 billion additional deposit-bearing plastic containers per year, optimizing logistical operations is crucial.

Recycan, with nearly 30 years of experience in beverage container collection, brings valuable expertise to enhance collection operations within the deposit-refund system. Its acquisition will enable better coordination of transportation activities, increasing efficiency for retailers and collection partners.

The integration of Recycan will create a more efficient logistics network, resulting in:

Improved coordination of deposit-bearing material transportation across Quebec ;

of deposit-bearing material transportation across ; Increased reliability of collection operations, ensuring a regular and optimized service for retailers;

of collection operations, ensuring a regular and optimized service for retailers; Reduced environmental impact through more efficient resource management.

A Renewed Commitment to the Circular Economy

With this acquisition, QBCRA/Consignaction reaffirms its commitment to a greener and more sustainable Quebec. By focusing on innovation, collaboration, and performance, QBCRA continues to ensure the success of the expanded and modernized deposit-refund system.

"The expansion of our network is built on a strong foundation and long-term partnerships with all industry stakeholders. This acquisition further strengthens our ability to reach our ambitious goal of a 90% recovery rate by 2032. Together, we are building a more efficient and greener deposit-refund system for the benefit of all," concluded Normand Bisson.

About QBCRA/Consignaction

Since 2001, Consignaction programs have been promoting beverage container recovery among citizens and businesses. Consignaction is the official brand used to promote the activities of the Quebec Beverage Container Recycling Association (QBCRA) to the public and stakeholders. QBCRA is the designated management organization responsible for developing, implementing, funding and overseeing the modernized deposit-refund system under the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) principle. It represents beverage producers committed to the recovery, reuse, recycling, and valorization of beverage containers in Quebec. For more information, visit www.consignaction.ca .

About Recycan

Founded in 1995, Recycan Inc. is a company specializing in the collection of deposit-bearing beverage containers in Quebec. In partnership with Labatt Breweries of Canada and Molson Coors Canada, it operates more than 10 warehouses, employs 70 people, and serves thousands of clients across the province. Its commitment to environmental preservation makes it a key player in Quebec's recycling sector.

SOURCE The Quebec Beverage Container Recycling Association (QBCRA)/Consignaction

For more information : Elisabeth Larocque-de Freitas, (514) 652-6887, [email protected]