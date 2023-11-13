Toward 2025: deposit-refund modernization

MONTREAL, Nov. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - The Quebec Beverage Container Recycling Association (QBCRA)/Consignaction has reached an important agreement with TOMRA to acquire recovery equipment for redeemable beverage containers. The equipment provided under the agreement will meet a significant portion of expected needs in the approximately 400 Consignaction return sites, with the rollout beginning in the coming months. The advent of this state-of-the-art equipment will result in a change in recovery methods in Quebec. With the first phase of deposit-refund modernization having begun on November 1, this agreement is just one of many steps on the way to rollout of Phase 2.

TOMRA Canada logo (CNW Group/Consignaction)

"Consignaction is delighted by this partnership with TOMRA Canada, a trusted equipment supplier with a presence in Quebec going back 40 years," says Normand Bisson, President and CEO, QBCRA/Consignaction. "The resulting innovative, high-performance and reliable solutions will contribute to the build-out of a robust network of return sites and enhance the experience for Quebecers who return redeemable beverage containers." He concludes: "Making it easier to return beverage containers and improving the customer experience are major factors in helping us achieve our ambitious goal of achieving a 90% recovery rate within 10 years."

Alain Nault, Senior Vice-President and General Manager, TOMRA Canada, notes: "It is inspiring that Quebec is making huge new strides with the modernization of its redeemable beverage container recycling program, promising to become one of the most efficient systems in the world. TOMRA is excited to be on board as the major provider of automated collection technology for that expansion."

A hybrid network of return sites

When the deposit-refund system is expanded in 2025 to include wine bottles, plastic water bottles and multi-layer cartons, the number of redeemable containers will double to 5 billion units. That expansion is one of the main reasons why QBCRA/Consignaction is opening new return sites that will occupy storefront spaces in every region of Quebec. These sites will offer an enhanced customer experience with state-of-the-art recovery equipment, rapid points of service, an electronic-refund application and onsite assistance. The reverse vending machines for bottle and can recycling installed on retailer premises will also have to be replaced by March 1, 2025, to enable the efficient handling of up of the new types of redeemable beverage containers.

Rollout in two phases

Because of the significant increase in the volume of redeemable containers, deposit-refund modernization is being rolled out in two phases. With Phase 1, which began on November 1, the deposit-refund system was expanded to include all aluminum beverage containers of between 100 mL and 2 L. Phase 2 will target plastic and glass containers of between 100 mL and 2 L that are not yet redeemable, including water and wine bottles as well as containers made from multi-layer materials, like juice and milk cartons.

About Consignaction and the Quebec Beverage Container Recycling Association (QBCRA)

Since 2001, programs branded with the Consignaction name have promoted beverage-container recovery to citizens and companies. Consignaction is the official emblem for promoting the activities of the Quebec Beverage Container Recycling Association (QBCRA) to the public and stakeholders. The QBCRA is the designated management body (DMB) for the development, implementation, financing and management of the modernized deposit-refund system, in line with the principle of extended producer responsibility (EPR). Its members are the various beverage producers involved in the recovery, reuse, recycling and reclamation of beverage containers in Quebec. For more information, visit www.consignaction.ca.

About TOMRA Canada

TOMRA Canada, part of TOMRA Collection, provides reverse vending machines for clean-loop recycling, to transform society's habits and keep valuable resources in a continuous loop of use and reuse. The company's solutions collect all type of beverage containers, such as aluminum, plastic, glass and carton beverage containers to be continually reused and recycled back into new bottles and cans. With approximately 82,000 installations across more than 60 markets, TOMRA systems capture over 45 billion used bottles and cans each year. This reduces reliance on raw materials, and ensures fewer containers end up in our streets, oceans and landfills. Visit tomracollectioncanada.com to learn more about our technology and service across Canada.

SOURCE Consignaction

For further information: Annie Jolicoeur, Consignaction, 514 231-5818, [email protected]; Myriam Couvrette, TOMRA Canada, 514 236-1172, [email protected]