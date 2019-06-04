Promotion of the Tour de Beauce outside Quebec guaranteed for 2019 and 2020

The Government of Canada awards over $100,000 in funding to the Corporation du Grand Prix Cycliste de Beauce and Cycling Canada

SAINT-GEORGES, QC, June 4, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED) and Canadian Heritage (Sport Canada)

Tourism is one of the fastest growing sectors in the world and is an excellent driver of economic growth for Canada. The Government of Canada wholeheartedly supports recreational, cultural and sports projects that have a positive impact on tourism and the local economy; that further showcase the incomparable assets of the regions; and which resonate well beyond the Chaudière-Appalaches region.

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED, and the Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, are announcing a total of $103,000 in Government of Canada funding for the Corporation du Grand Prix Cycliste de Beauce and Cycling Canada.

Of this amount, CED is providing a $53,000 non-repayable contribution to allow organizers to continue promoting the Tour de Beauce on the national and international scenes, and to promote the Canadian Road Championships outside Quebec. Sport Canada's financial contribution of $50,000 for this year will also ensure the delivery of the Tour de Beauce 2019.

Founded in 1986, the Grand Prix Cycliste de Beauce (GPCB) presents half a dozen sporting events each year, primarily cycling events at various levels, including the Tour de Beauce, its flagship event. The 34th edition of the Tour de Beauce will be held in 2019 and will bring together nearly 20 teams made up of approximately 138 cyclists from some 20 countries who will cover more than 630 km over five days, primarily in the Chaudière-Appalaches region. The GPCB will also be organizing the Canadian Road Championships scheduled to take place in June 2019 and 2020.

Quotes

"By providing funding for the activities of the Grand Prix Cycliste de Beauce and other sports, recreational and cultural events, the Government of Canada is standing by its commitments. We are helping to promote tourism, create good-quality jobs, vitalize the regions and ensure a thriving Canadian economy."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

"Our government is pleased to support prestigious sport events like the 2019 Tour de Beauce. This event allows our athletes to compete against the world's best and gives them the opportunity to shine on the international stage. Congratulations to everyone involved in organizing, planning and participating in this important event that will offer spectators some breathtaking performances."

The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport

Quick facts

CED is providing funding for 2019 and 2020 under the Quebec Economic Development Program. This assistance will allow the GPCB to carry out various activities aimed at ensuring the international promotion of the Tour de Beauce.

Sport Canada, through its Hosting Program, is providing $50,000 to Cycling Canada for the 2019 Tour de Beauce.

To find out more about CED and its priorities, see the 2019–2020 Departmental Plan or visit www.dec-ced.gc.ca.

The Tour de Beauce—a major step in the classification of athletes aspiring to take part in the World Championships—-boasts the highest International Cycling Union (UCI) level of sanction for men's elite stage road races in Canada.

