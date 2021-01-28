SHERBROOKE, QC, Jan. 28, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Cantons-de-l'Est college centre for technology transfer (CCTT) Productique Québec is considered a pioneer in disseminating the Industry 4.0 concept across Quebec.

To build on its momentum, the Cégep de Sherbrooke-affiliated NPO wants to acquire an additive manufacturing or 3D printing cell. These technologies make it possible to design unique products by enhancing the quality of components while reducing time-to-market. There are also economic and ecological benefits to manufacturing metal components through 3D printing compared with classic manufacturing.

To ensure the project is a success, Productique Québec will receive a non-repayable contribution of $920,000 from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions. The announcement of this support for the Cantons-de-l'Est CCTT was made today by Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec), the Honourable Mélanie Joly.

The Government of Canada's support will focus more specifically on the acquisition and installation of equipment such as an automated additive manufacturing machine (3D printer), a digital machining centre to post-treat components as well as advanced measuring equipment needed for quality control.

A growing manufacturing sector is essential for the Quebec economy. That is why the Government of Canada is supporting an organization such as Productique Québec, which helps manufacturing businesses enhance their productivity and stimulate innovation by fostering the acquisition of digital technologies through technical support, applied research and training.

Quotes

"Innovation is a veritable economic engine generating growth to the benefit of businesses and communities. The support for Productique Québec is in line with this; the technical assistance provided to manufacturing businesses will enable them to create and market innovative products."

Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec)

"By helping businesses become more innovative, we are helping them improve the daily lives of Canadians and people around the world who, now more than ever, must face global trends marked by rupture and change. During these times of crisis, we are here to support Canadian SMEs and workers as they adapt to the changing context. By assisting Productique Québec, CED is boosting businesses that leverage innovation, which is key to a strong, sustainable economic recovery."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

"We are proud of the confidence CED is showing in Productique Québec and its team by granting us this financial support. Increasing businesses' capacity to innovate means giving them access to advanced technologies and enabling them to develop and acquire new knowledge. Establishing this metal additive manufacturing cell will enable us to offer and demonstrate, through concrete technology transfer projects within SMEs, all the potential this technology offers to improve products, manufacturing processes and productivity."

Sébastien Houle, Chief Executive Officer, Productique Québec

"This project will have a major, positive impact not only on businesses that will be able to use this new technology to push their production projects further along, but also on our training in the industrial field. In fact, this additive manufacturing cell will enable our students in several programs to benefit from advanced equipment to acquire and develop new skills. Enriched with this background, they will then become agents of change, bringing a true wave of innovation with them as they enter the labour market."

Marie-France Bélanger, Chief Executive Officer, Cégep de Sherbrooke

Quick facts

The Honourable Mélanie Joly , Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies, including CED.



, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies, including CED. Funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.



CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 business offices, CED is present to accompany Quebec businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy.

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations: Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected] ; Catherine Mounier-Desrochers, Press Secretary Office of the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, [email protected]