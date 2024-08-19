Prime Minister to hold Cabinet retreat and move forward to deliver fairness for every generation

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that he will hold a Cabinet retreat in Halifax, Nova Scotia, from August 25 to 27, 2024.

The retreat will focus on the federal government's work to strengthen the middle class, grow the economy, and deliver fairness for every generation.

Cabinet will take action on the top-of-mind priorities of Canadians. This includes bringing down the cost of living, building more homes, investing in health care, making dental care and essential medications more affordable, and taking climate action.

Cabinet will also discuss ways to strengthen Canada's relationship with the United States of America, anchored by our Team Canada engagement strategy to create jobs, grow trade, and bring our countries closer.

This team is laser-focused on the success of Canadians. We will do whatever it takes to build a better, fairer future for every generation.

Quote

"Our government is laser-focused on making life better for Canadians. Here are our priorities – building more homes, creating more jobs, investing in health care, and growing the economy. Our team will fight relentlessly to make sure you get a fair chance to succeed."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Associated Link

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]