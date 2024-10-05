Prime Minister strengthens our ties with Francophone countries at the Sommet de la Francophonie

PARIS, France , Oct. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today concluded his participation at the 19th Sommet de la Francophonie in Villers-Cotterêts and Paris, France. This visit was an opportunity for him to promote the French language, strengthen Canada's relations with other member states and governments of La Francophonie, and advance our shared values, including peace, democracy, human rights, and inclusion.

At the Summit, Prime Minister Trudeau underlined Canada's commitment to promoting development, security, and inclusion in Francophone Africa. He announced more than $11 million to support initiatives that focus on improved access to education, the empowerment of women and girls, youth nutrition and health, and the safety and security of communities, while strengthening our relations with French-speaking countries in Africa.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Canada's commitment to supporting governance modernization at the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie (OIF) so it can fulfill its mandate transparently and as effectively as possible, especially with respect to promoting our shared values and the French language. He noted the work underway to map and identify workforce needs for the teaching of French and instruction in French. Prime Minister Trudeau also reiterated Canada's support for La Francophonie's operators and institutions by announcing a federal investment of nearly $1.6 million. This funding will support scientific research in French as well as student mobility and youth employability, while helping expand the diversity of French-language content on the TV5MONDEplus platform. It will also support research on promoting the French language and Francophone identities in cities across La Francophonie and foster the participation of women in parliaments in the Francophone world.

In the Villers-Cotterêts Call, Canada and the other OIF member states and governments invited digital platforms to strengthen their commitments to create a safer and fairer digital space. They also agreed on the importance of promoting the responsible use and development of artificial intelligence and countering disinformation. To support this goal, Prime Minister Trudeau underscored the importance of continuing to build strong relationships with our partners in La Francophonie to create a safer and more prosperous future for our peoples.

As a founding member of the OIF and its second-largest donor, Canada is firmly committed to supporting the OIF's mandate and initiatives, in particular to protect and promote the French language as well as cultural and linguistic diversity. To that end, Canada signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the Cité internationale de la langue française, which seeks to promote the richness and diversity of the French language and its role in the world. By supporting this project, Canada is highlighting the importance of its Francophone minority communities, deepening exchanges between Francophones in Canada and abroad, and showcasing the diversity of the Canadian Francophonie to Cité visitors.

Building on the progress made during President Macron's visit to Canada last month, Prime Minister Trudeau also reiterated his commitment to strengthening bilateral relations between Canada and France.

At the Summit, the Prime Minister met with international counterparts to discuss current geopolitical challenges with wide-ranging impacts, including in the Francophone world, especially the situation in Haiti, as well as tensions in the Middle East and along Lebanon's southern border. He emphasized the importance of working together, as OIF partners, to preserve peace and security in the world.

Quote

"During the Sommet de la Francophonie, I renewed Canada's commitment to promoting and protecting the French language. In collaboration with the OIF and the other member states and governments, we can create new opportunities for Francophone people around the world."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Facts

This is the fourth time Prime Minister Trudeau has participated in the Sommet de la Francophonie.

During the Summit, Prime Minister Trudeau met with the General Secretary and President of Vietnam , Tô Lâm, the Prime Minister of Armenia , Nikol Pashinyan , the Prime Minister of Belgium , Alexander De Croo, and the President of Côte d'Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara .

, Tô Lâm, the Prime Minister of , , the Prime Minister of , Alexander De Croo, and the President of Côte d'Ivoire, . In addition to the Villers-Cotterêts Call, OIF member states and governments adopted a resolution on crisis situations, crisis recovery, and peacebuilding in the Francophone world. They also approved the applications from countries and governments seeking observer status in the OIF, including Nova Scotia . Nova Scotia joins Quebec and New Brunswick , which are full members of the OIF, as well as Ontario , which has observer status.

. joins and , which are full members of the OIF, as well as , which has observer status. At the Summit, Canada joined Quebec , the Wallonia-Brussels Federation, France , Monaco , and Switzerland in signing the Declaration of donor governments for TV5Monde. The Government of Canada is proud to be a partner of TV5Monde and to help promote La Francophonie. This declaration reaffirms our support for the French-language network and reflects our commitment to strengthening the network's ties with other OIF member countries.

joined , the Wallonia-Brussels Federation, , , and in signing the Declaration of donor governments for TV5Monde. The Government of is proud to be a partner of TV5Monde and to help promote La Francophonie. This declaration reaffirms our support for the French-language network and reflects our commitment to strengthening the network's ties with other OIF member countries. Canada and France also signed a bilateral collaborative agreement on emergency management. This agreement supports co-operation in planning responses to emergencies and other international crises, as well as mutual assistance in times of crisis, including consular efforts during assisted departures.

and also signed a bilateral collaborative agreement on emergency management. This agreement supports co-operation in planning responses to emergencies and other international crises, as well as mutual assistance in times of crisis, including consular efforts during assisted departures. The Memorandum of Understanding on the Cité internationale de la langue française, signed during the Summit, will also make it possible to explore opportunities for co-operation with the Collège international de Villers-Cotterêts to train Francophone teachers and translators.

Canada and France enjoy deep bilateral relations and a dynamic and diversified trade relationship. In 2023, the French diaspora in Canada represented between 140,000 and 150,000 people. Canada also welcomed 27,110 French students in 2023.

