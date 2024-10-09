Prime Minister announces new Ministerial Lead for Jasper

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Following last summer's unprecedented wildfires that devastated the historic town of Jasper, the community is rebuilding. Businesses are getting back on their feet. Visitors are returning. Jasper is resilient.

Amid the fires, we worked closely with the Municipality of Jasper and the Government of Alberta to provide urgent support to Albertans and impacted Indigenous communities. As we look ahead, we remain committed to ensuring the long-term recovery of Jasper – one of Canada's national treasures.

As part of the federal government's commitment to the people of Jasper, the Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, will also serve as Ministerial Lead for Jasper.

In this role, Minister Boissonnault will lead the federal government's work to support people and businesses in Jasper and to ensure the community rebuilds stronger than ever. He will co-ordinate federal support with provincial, municipal, and Indigenous partners to accelerate the recovery process, report on its progress, and ensure environmental protection measures remain world class. He will be supported in this role by a working group of Cabinet ministers – each with their own mandate in helping Jasper recover.

Rebuilding from last summer's wildfires will require a collective effort. The Government of Canada stands ready to provide financial assistance to the Government of Alberta through the Disaster Financial Assistance Arrangements (DFAA), to help with response and recovery costs and build back stronger.

A home to Indigenous Peoples since time immemorial and a place of natural beauty that has long attracted visitors from all over the world, Jasper is the heart of a vibrant community and national park. Our efforts to restore it are a testament to our commitment to Albertans and to conservation and environmental stewardship for future generations.

Quotes

"Our government is here for the people of Jasper. With Minister Boissonnault's role as Ministerial Lead, we're undertaking a collective effort – with resources, investments, and partnerships – to help Jasper recover."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

"As the Alberta Minister in Cabinet and a longtime Jasper visitor, I accept the responsibility that the Prime Minister has given me to lead the rebuild of one of our nation's most breathtaking communities. Jasper holds a special place in the hearts of millions. My colleagues and I will work hard to give Mayor Ireland, the Town Council, local businesses, and every Jasperite the support they need to build the town back on their terms – and even better than before."

— The Hon. Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages and Ministerial Lead for Jasper

Quick Facts

Last summer's wildfires in Jasper National Park were the largest to impact the park in more than a century. Firefighter crews did a heroic job in saving 70 per cent of the infrastructure in the town of Jasper. Recovery and rebuilding efforts are focused on revitalizing both the town and park.

were the largest to impact the park in more than a century. Firefighter crews did a heroic job in saving 70 per cent of the infrastructure in the town of Jasper. Recovery and rebuilding efforts are focused on revitalizing both the town and park. Over the course of the incident, over 3,000 personnel from Parks Canada and other agencies across the country worked with the common goals of suppressing the wildfires and helping community members re-enter the town and national park.

The working group of Cabinet ministers that will support Minister Boissonnault in his role as Ministerial Lead includes: Steven Guilbeault , Minister of Environment and Climate Change Harjit S. Sajjan, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada Dan Vandal , Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency Sean Fraser , Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Patty Hajdu , Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

On July 25, 2024 , the Government of Canada approved a request for federal assistance from Alberta to provide firefighting resources, strategic airlift capacity, as well as resources and logistics support from the Canadian Armed Forces to help keep people in Jasper and across the province safe from harm and protect their communities from wildfires.

, the Government of approved a request for federal assistance from to provide firefighting resources, strategic airlift capacity, as well as resources and logistics support from the Canadian Armed Forces to help keep people in and across the province safe from harm and protect their communities from wildfires. On July 28, 2024 , the federal government announced a donation-matching program with the Canadian Red Cross to support wildfire disaster relief and recovery efforts in Alberta , including in Jasper .

, the federal government announced a donation-matching program with the Canadian Red Cross to support wildfire disaster relief and recovery efforts in , including in . In the immediate aftermath of the fire, the Government of Canada stepped up to ensure all those impacted could receive essential services and benefits. This included: Providing enhanced Service Canada delivery, outreach to evacuees, and deployment of Service Canada employees to evacuation centres to assist clients in submitting applications for benefits, such as Employment Insurance. Replacing citizenship, immigration, or travel documents that were lost, damaged, or destroyed; extending or restoring people's temporary resident status; transitioning employer-specific work permits to open work permits, as needed.

stepped up to ensure all those impacted could receive essential services and benefits. This included: On October 3, 2024 , Bill C-76, An Act to amend the Canada National Parks Act , received Royal Assent. The amendments made to the Act aim to enable the transfer of land use planning and development authorities from Parks Canada to the Municipality of Jasper, to support long-term recovery and rebuilding efforts.

, Bill C-76, , received Royal Assent. The amendments made to the Act aim to enable the transfer of land use planning and development authorities from Parks Canada to the Municipality of Jasper, to support long-term recovery and rebuilding efforts. Through the Disaster Financial Assistance Arrangements (DFAA), the federal government covers up to 90 per cent of eligible provincial response and recovery expenses following a disaster, including: Evacuation, transportation, emergency food, shelter, and clothing. Repairs to public buildings and related equipment, roads, and bridges. Restoration or replacement of individuals' uninsurable dwellings (principal residences only), personal furnishings, appliances, and clothing. Restoration of small businesses and farmsteads, including uninsurable buildings and equipment.



Associated Links

