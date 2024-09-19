Prime Minister announces changes to the Ministry

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced changes to the Ministry:

Pablo Rodriguez , currently Minister of Transport and Quebec Lieutenant, will step down from his ministerial responsibilities.





, currently Minister of Transport and Quebec Lieutenant, will step down from his ministerial responsibilities. Anita Anand , currently President of the Treasury Board, will also serve as Minister of Transport.





, currently President of the Treasury Board, will also serve as Minister of Transport. Jean-Yves Duclos , currently Minister of Public Services and Procurement, will also serve as Quebec Lieutenant. As the Member of Parliament for Québec, and over his time in cabinet, Minister Duclos has been a steadfast advocate for Quebec and Quebeckers. This includes helping increase government investments in Quebec and preserving the historical Québec Bridge for future generations.

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]