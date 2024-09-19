Prime Minister announces changes to the Ministry

Prime Minister's Office

Sep 19, 2024, 16:01 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced changes to the Ministry:

  • Pablo Rodriguez, currently Minister of Transport and Quebec Lieutenant, will step down from his ministerial responsibilities.

  • Anita Anand, currently President of the Treasury Board, will also serve as Minister of Transport.

  • Jean-Yves Duclos, currently Minister of Public Services and Procurement, will also serve as Quebec Lieutenant. As the Member of Parliament for Québec, and over his time in cabinet, Minister Duclos has been a steadfast advocate for Quebec and Quebeckers. This includes helping increase government investments in Quebec and preserving the historical Québec Bridge for future generations.

