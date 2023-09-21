OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, will visit Canada, from September 21 to 22, 2023. The two leaders will continue to work closely together to strengthen ties between our countries and help ensure the Ukrainian people can continue to defend themselves against Russia's brutal and unjustifiable invasion. Canada will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.

In Ottawa, Prime Minister Trudeau will meet with President Zelenskyy to reiterate Canada's ongoing military, economic, humanitarian, and development support for Ukraine as it continues to defend itself against Russia's brutal war of aggression. They will participate in a signing ceremony to continue strengthening economic ties between our two countries.

While in Ottawa, President Zelenskyy will deliver an address to Parliament. The leaders will then travel to Toronto, where they will meet with Canadian business leaders to strengthen private sector investment in Ukraine's future. The Prime Minister and the President will then attend an event with Canadians, including the Ukrainian-Canadian community.

Canada, along with its Allies and partners, will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes. In close coordination, we will apply more economic pressure on Putin's regime until it respects Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, including in sectors that are strategically important for Russia, such as oil and gas. Canada will always stand with Ukraine and Ukrainians as they continue to defend their freedoms, independence, and democracy.

"As I said when I addressed the Ukrainian parliament this June: The Ukrainian people are the tip of the spear that is determining the future of the 21st century. Canada remains unwavering in our support to the people of Ukraine as they fight for their sovereignty and their democracy, as well as our shared values like respect for the rule of law, freedom, and self-determination. I look forward to welcoming President Zelenskyy to Canada to continue building on our support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people as they contend with the effects of Russia's brutal war of aggression."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

President Zelenskyy will be accompanied by the First Lady of Ukraine , Olena Zelenska.

, Olena Zelenska. Since January 2022 , Canada has committed more than $8.9 billion in multifaceted support to Ukraine , including $4.95 billion in direct financial support and over $1.8 billion in military aid ranging from Leopard 2 tanks and air defence and artillery systems to armoured vehicles, ammunition, and more.

, has committed more than in multifaceted support to , including in direct financial support and over in military aid ranging from Leopard 2 tanks and air defence and artillery systems to armoured vehicles, ammunition, and more. Budget 2023 extended a $2.4 billion loan to the Government of Ukraine for this year, to support Ukraine's budgetary needs.

loan to the Government of for this year, to support budgetary needs. Canada has provided the highest per-capita direct financial support to Ukraine in the G7.

has provided the highest per-capita direct financial support to in the G7. In addition, Canada is also providing broader military assistance to Ukraine and supporting our North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Allies. We have extended Operation UNIFIER to 2026, providing significant capacity for the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) to respond to Ukraine's urgent training needs. We have also renewed and expanded Operation REASSURANCE, Canada's largest overseas mission, through which the CAF contributes to NATO's deterrence and defence measures in Central and Eastern Europe as part of the biggest reinforcement of Alliance collective defence in a generation.

is also providing broader military assistance to and supporting our North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Allies. We have extended Operation UNIFIER to 2026, providing significant capacity for the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) to respond to urgent training needs. We have also renewed and expanded Operation REASSURANCE, largest overseas mission, through which the CAF contributes to NATO's deterrence and defence measures in Central and as part of the biggest reinforcement of Alliance collective defence in a generation. The CAF have been assisting with the delivery of military aid for Ukraine from Canada and on behalf of our Allies and partners, having transported over twelve million pounds of military donations since March 2022 .

Canada's military assistance to Ukraine includes eight Leopard 2 main battle tanks and one armoured recovery vehicle, a National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System ( NASAMS ) with associated munitions, 39 armoured combat support vehicles, anti-tank weapons, small arms, M777 howitzers and associated ammunition, high-resolution drone cameras, satellite communications equipment, and more. Canada and several Allies have also agreed to establish a joint coalition for the training of the Ukrainian Air Force in operating and maintaining F-16 fighter aircraft.

military assistance to includes eight Leopard 2 main battle tanks and one armoured NASAMS armoured Launched in 2015, Operation UNIFIER was expanded and extended until 2026. Since the start of the operation, the CAF has trained more than 38,000 Ukrainian military and security personnel in battlefield tactics and advanced military skills.

Since January 2022 , Canada has committed $352.5 million in humanitarian assistance to respond to the humanitarian impacts of Russia's invasion in Ukraine and neighbouring countries.

, has committed in humanitarian assistance to respond to the humanitarian impacts of invasion in and neighbouring Since the start of Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine , Canada has welcomed more than 175,000 Ukrainians. Canada is also helping Ukrainian families find a safe, temporary home in Canada , and has put in place support services to help them after they arrive. This includes temporary financial assistance and access to federally funded settlement services, such as language training and employment-related services.

brutal invasion of , has welcomed more than 175,000 Ukrainians. is also helping Ukrainian families find a safe, temporary home in , and has put in place support services to help them after they arrive. This includes temporary financial assistance and access to federally funded settlement services, such as language training and employment-related services. Canada has also committed $147 million in development assistance and more than $105 million in security and stabilization assistance to Ukraine to address emerging priorities, including for mental health support, demining , climate change mitigation, and other priority areas.

has also committed in development assistance and more than in security and stabilization assistance to to address emerging priorities, including for mental health support, demining In 2022, Canada's merchandise exports to Ukraine totalled $150.2 million , and merchandise imports from Ukraine totalled $271.2 million , an increase of 19 per cent over the previous year.

merchandise exports to totalled , and merchandise imports from totalled , an increase of 19 per cent over the previous year. In April 2023 , Prime Minister Trudeau and the Prime Minister of Ukraine , Denys Shmyhal , signed a joint declaration on the conclusion of negotiations for the modernization of the Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement.

, Prime Minister Trudeau Denys Shmyhal Since Russia's illegal occupation and attempted annexation of Crimea in 2014, Canada has imposed sanctions on more than 2,600 individuals and entities. Many of these sanctions have been undertaken in coordination with Canada's Allies and partners.

