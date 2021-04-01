Preparing for tourism sector recovery in Cantons-de-l'Est

Government of Canada announces $42,958 in support for Productions Traces et Souvenances to design and develop a new tourism experience.

SHERBROOKE, QC - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Since the start of the crisis, tourism businesses have demonstrated their resilience, patience, creativity and adaptability. These businesses, which normally employ the equivalent of almost two million workers across the country and generate about $100 billion in annual revenue, have been feeling the effects of the pandemic for over a year now.

However, as a major driver of diversification and economic development, tourism will be a key player in the economic recovery. Through CED, the Government of Canada is renewing its support for the industry and is stepping up to the plate with new investments in Quebec's tourism attractions and establishments.

With this in mind, Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec), the Honourable Mélanie Joly, today announced $42,958 in financial support for Productions Traces et Souvenances. This non-repayable contribution will enable the organization to design and develop a new tourism experience. The project, a theatrical visit led on foot through downtown Sherbrooke, will highlight the cultural and historical heritage of the region and serve as a showcase for gourmet tourism.

A non-profit organization established in 2004, Les Productions Traces et Souvenances designs, produces and disseminates artistic works aimed at raising the general public's awareness through theatre of the rich heritage and history of the region, especially the Cantons-de-l'Est. In total, this organization has given over 1000 showings of its productions, which have reached some 55,000 spectators, tourists from Quebec, Canada and elsewhere.

The tourism industry plays a crucial economic, social and cultural role in communities and is an essential part of regional economic development. The Government of Canada has been at the industry's side since the beginning of the crisis and has demonstrated its commitment to preparing the way for the post-pandemic period so that the regions will be ready to welcome tourists once the right conditions are in place.

"The CED support announced today confirms our willingness to assist the tourism industry and reaffirms our commitment to Canadian businesses, organizations and citizens during these difficult times. The financial contribution granted to Productions Traces et Souvenances is very good news, as it enhances the drawing power of Sherbrooke and the surrounding area. Thanks to Government of Canada investments in the tourism industry, we can be sure to be ready to receive tourists from our own region, and then from around the world!"

Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec)

"The tourism industry has been hard hit by the pandemic, and the Government of Canada is committed to helping the sector's key players so they are ready to bounce back vigorously after the crisis. We have been here with concrete measures since the beginning of this unprecedented situation, and we will continue to be here to support tourism as the health situation evolves. The economic recovery can happen only with the contribution of tourism stakeholders in the Cantons–de–l'Est region so that, together, we can come back even stronger and more resilient than before."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

The Honourable Mélanie Joly , Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED.





, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED. This investment is being made through the Canadian Experiences Fund (CEF), which supports Canadian businesses and organizations as they create, improve or enhance tourism products, facilities and experiences.





CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

