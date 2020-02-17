Postech Screw Piles to market its products in the U.S.

SHERBROOKE, QC, Feb. 17, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Innovative Sherbrooke business Postech Screw Piles specializes in the manufacturing, distribution and installation of galvanized-steel screw piles for the residential and light commercial markets. Founded in 1995, the SME manufactures and distributes its products through a network of over 100 franchisees and distributors across Canada. The business offers a galvanized-steel foundation solution that requires neither excavation nor the use of heavy machinery, giving it a small environmental footprint. Postech Screw Piles is now on the cusp of a new phase in its development: a project to export its business model and products to the U.S.

A market for the conquering

Postech—a business of over thirty employees led by an engineer by training with a Master's in Applied Science—has been experiencing undeniable growth for 25 years. After conducting a study in 2018 that confirmed the business potential of the U.S. market, the company is creating an export subsidiary. In 2019, a project was launched to expand, automate and digitize its facilities with support from Investissement Québec. This investment, along with a project to obtain International Code Council (ICC) certification, is opening the way for the Sherbrooke business to develop sales to U.S. consumers.

With the aim of pursuing growth by exporting its quality products to the U.S., the business must obtain ICC-ES certification and implement a U.S. marketing plan.

To achieve this, Postech Screw Piles will be able to count on a $315,000 repayable contribution from CED. This funding was announced today by the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Member of Parliament for Compton-Stanstead and Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages. The Government of Canada support will enable the business to complete the certification process for its screw piles and market them in the U.S. thanks to a strategy targeting that market. The project will lead to the creation of two jobs within the SME.

Quotes

"Postech Screw Piles' marketing and export project is in tune with the government's priorities to enhance the competitiveness of our businesses. I am delighted with this financial support from CED, which is leveraging the willingness of a Sherbrooke SME to grow and excel as it sets off to conquer new markets. This project will also lead to the creation of two jobs in the region and support a new exporter, boosting Canada's reputation for quality specialized products!"

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Member of Parliament for Compton-Stanstead and Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Helping businesses to grow and innovate so they can enhance their competitiveness and create good-quality jobs is at the heart of our priorities. Which is why we are giving our support to Postech Screw Piles, who success is enabling the entire Sherbrooke region and the Canadian economy as a whole to shine. We are here to support workers and Canadian SMEs; we are helping businesses to equip themselves adequately to remain competitive."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

"On behalf of the entire team, I would like to thank Canada Economic Development for its support, which will enable Postech Screw Piles to pursue growth in the U.S., enabling the expertise found right here in Sherbrooke to shine in new markets."

Jean Routhier, President and CEO, Postech Screw Piles

Quick facts

