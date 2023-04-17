PLUTO TV CELEBRATES STRONG CLIENT COMMITMENTS WITH EXCLUSIVE LAUNCH PARTNERS AND EXPANDED ADVERTISING OPPORTUNITIES

New Research Supporting the Rise of FAST Shows That 72% of Canadian Consumers Feel Ads are a Worthy Trade Off For a Free and Valuable Service

Following December 1 Launch in Canada, Pluto TV Highlights Exclusive Launch Partners Including Dentsu, Expedia, Genuine Retail Media, Group M, IPG Mediabrands, Omnicom Media Group, The Brick, True Media, and VMC Media. Magnite is the Exclusive SSP.

Ad Inventory Now Available to all Advertisers with One of Canada's Leading Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV Services

Media Assets Available for Download HERE

TORONTO, April 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Pluto TV, one of Canada's leading free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) services, and Corus Entertainment Inc. are pleased to announce that ad inventory is now available to all advertisers following a successful launch with its exclusive partners. This opportunity for advertisers comes hot on the heels of a new global FAST research study conducted by Paramount Global which concluded that Pluto TV helped more than 30 percent of users discover a new product, and more than 75 per cent of users stated that they are open to hearing about new brands when using FAST services. As consumers continue to navigate a vast ecosystem of streaming services and rising subscription costs, FAST viewing is on the rise presenting advertisers with new ways to reach consumers through dynamic ad insertion with optimized engagement via lower, more palatable ad loads.

Pluto TV logo (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)

"Pluto TV has cemented itself as a premium destination for advertisers to evolve their go-to market strategies," said Olivier Jollet, Executive Vice President and International General Manager, Pluto TV. "As Pluto TV continues on its path to entertain the planet, we are proud to celebrate one of our most successful market launches to date right here in Canada, showcasing the immense value of our inventory in a premium, brand-safe environment that offers the impact of TV with the measurement and targetability of digital."

Having first debuted in Canada on December 1, 2022 with Corus serving as the advertising representative, Pluto TV entered the market with a collective of exclusive launch partners including Dentsu, Expedia, Genuine Retail Media, Group M, IPG Mediabrands, Omnicom Media Group, The Brick, True Media, and VMC Media, with Magnite serving as the exclusive SSP. With the world-renowned service marking its most expansive content offering at launch to date, Pluto TV continues to be a place where advertisers can connect with one of the most extensive free content offerings available in Canada.

"We are pleased with the first-quarter success Pluto TV has demonstrated in Canada, both amongst consumers and our exclusive roster of launch partners," said Barb McKergow, Senior Vice President, National Advertising Revenue, Corus Entertainment Inc. "We are building on this success and offering advertisers the opportunity to capitalize on the avalanche of incoming premium content and channel launches on the service, with a new batch of ad inventory available now with the fastest growing free streaming service in Canada."

With 11 different content verticals and 26 common industry segments available to buy, Pluto TV offers advertisers an array of advanced targeting capabilities in verticals including: adults, millennials, family, kids, men's, women's, entertainment, lifestyle, news, home, and French. All advertising is available on a direct and programmatic offering, automatically matching content with impressions and premium service campaign development. Pluto TV offers all ad formats from five-second bumpers to sixty-second ads.

Pluto TV is available for free, with no registration or subscription required. Canadian users can watch Pluto TV via web at www.pluto.tv, via the Pluto TV app for Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Android TV, Chromecast, Samsung and LG devices, and via mobile apps on the App Store and Google Play.

In Canada, Corus Entertainment Inc. is the ad representative for Pluto TV. For more information on advertising opportunities with Pluto TV, please contact: [email protected]

SOURCE: Free, Easy, FAST. March 2023. Paramount Global Streaming Research and Insights. 5,000 online nationally representative sample aged 18-64. Countries: Brazil, Canada, Germany, Mexico, Spain, Sweden, UK, US.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Instagram: @plutotvca

Facebook: facebook.com/plutotvca

About Pluto TV

Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, is the leading free streaming television service delivering hundreds of live linear channels and thousands of titles on-demand to a global audience of 79 million monthly active users. The Emmy ® award-winning service curates a diverse lineup of channels, in partnership with over 400 international media companies, offering a wide array of genres, languages and categories featuring movies, television series, sports, news, lifestyle, kids and much more. Pluto TV can be easily accessed and streamed across mobile, web and connected TV devices. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Pluto TV's growing international footprint extends across three continents and over 35 markets.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming services, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, which is the leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.

For further information: Press Contacts: Michelle McTeague, [email protected], Director, PR for so.da on behalf of Pluto TV Canada; Laura Heath Potter, [email protected], Head of Communication, Paramount+ and Pluto TV Canada