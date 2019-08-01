Pharmacists Encouraged by Recommendations in the Long-Term Care Homes Public Inquiry Report

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - The Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada (Neighbourhood Pharmacies) and the Ontario Pharmacists Association (OPA) welcome the release of the Long-Term Care Homes Public Inquiry Report, which provides 91 recommendations for the long-term care sector.

Neighbourhood Pharmacies and OPA agree that systemic issues exist within long-term care homes, particularly in relation to long-term care pharmacy and medication management and they must be addressed. Specifically, Neighbourhood Pharmacies and OPA are encouraged by recommendations put forward by the report to implement a three-pronged approach for strengthening medication management and oversight in long-term care homes.

Both organizations strongly recommend the provincial government consider these recommendations as they move forward on their commitments to add capacity to the long-term care sector. Reinvestment in medication management services by pharmacy professionals is a tremendous start, and this can begin with the strengthening, modernizing and leveraging of the current MedsCheck Program both inside LTC homes and in the broader community. Neighbourhood Pharmacies and OPA also support the development of a MedsCheck module that focuses on transitions of care as referenced in the 2019 Ontario Budget. Medication management, such as the MedsCheck Program, must involve the patient, the pharmacist, caregivers and the prescriber. Furthermore, it is a continuum of care that should be structured in a manner that follows the patient and ought not be siloed into specific practice settings. As more and more patients want to remain as long as possible in their private residences, it is imperative that medication management services embrace all patients, especially those living with multiple health conditions.

Pharmacists in Ontario take medication management very seriously. To support the role of the medication experts in LTC homes and within the patient's circle of care, the Ontario Pharmacists Association produced best-practice guidelines1 to help homes maintain compliance with the regulations related to the medication management system. These guidelines were heavily referenced in the report and demonstrate the need for greater support for pharmacy services.

Both organizations will have more comment over the coming days after fully analyzing this comprehensive report. We look forward to continued work with the provincial government and long-term care home operators in formulating next steps.

About the Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada:

The Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada advocates for strong, vibrant and financially sustainable pharmacies to protect their integral, growing role in caring for Canadians – behind the counter and in front of it. As the healthcare needs and expectations of Canadians are constantly evolving, we connect our members to the tools and information needed to keep pace. We support the full range of Canadian pharmacies, including chain, banner, long-term care and specialty pharmacies as well as grocery chains and mass merchandisers with pharmacies, with a focus on improving the delivery of care while fostering the right conditions for business success. We aim to advance sustainable healthcare for all Canadians by leveraging the over 10,000 pharmacies conveniently located in every neighbourhood across the country as integral points of patient care.

About the Ontario Pharmacists Association

The Ontario Pharmacists Association is committed to evolving the pharmacy profession and advocating for excellence in practice and patient care. With more than 10,000 members, OPA is Canada's largest advocacy organization, and professional development and drug information provider for pharmacy professionals across Ontario. By leveraging the unique expertise of pharmacy professionals, enabling them to practise to their fullest potential, and making them more accessible to patients, OPA is working to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the healthcare system. The pharmacy sector plays a strong role in Ontario with an economic impact of more than $6.3 billion across 4,400 pharmacies, employing 60,000 Ontarians.

