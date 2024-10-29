Celebrating embecta's 100-year Legacy as a Global Leader in Diabetes Care

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Diabetes Awareness Month and World Diabetes Day both take place annually in November. This year, embecta, formerly the diabetes care business of Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) and now an independent company, is proudly celebrating 100 years of supporting the diabetes care community.

From an initial diagnosis, every day can seem like a challenge for people who live with diabetes. With its singular focus on diabetes management, embecta is working to provide products, programs and education that can help ease the burden for people living with diabetes, their families and their healthcare providers.

"One thing that we've learned over a century of serving this community is that individuals are not defined by their diabetes — they are people first," says Jennifer Spearen, VP, General Manager, embecta Canada, who has lived with Type 1 diabetes since she was 23 years old. "embecta's vision of a life unlimited by diabetes is what drives us to address their diabetes management challenges, enabling them to focus on their other interests and passions. We'll continue to be by their side for every step of their journey, just as we have been for the last 100 years."

As a global leader in insulin delivery solutions, embecta's goal is to provide high-quality and innovative products aligned with the needs of people living with both type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Such products include the number 1 selling pen needle in Canada, Nano™ PRO 4mm pen needles, which feature a unique contoured needle base to correct for different forces that may be applied to the skin when giving an injection to help make sure insulin gets where it needs to go1*.

To share the remarkable story of its progress and achievement, the company created an impactful video highlighting its longstanding dedication to diabetes innovation.

"Congratulations to embecta on reaching the extraordinary milestone of 100 years. Pharmacy professionals understand the challenges faced by individuals living with diabetes and, through ongoing support, people are leading healthy, fulfilling lives," notes Jen Belcher, VP of Strategic Initiatives and Member Relations at the Ontario Pharmacists Association. "Innovative diabetes treatments are essential because they offer new hope for better management and potential cures, transforming the lives of millions."

Join the celebration and learn more by visiting embecta.com or following embecta on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

*Results from an imaging study of insulin under the skin comparing BD Nano™ PRO Pen Needles vs other 4mm posted base pen needles 1. Rini C, Roberts BC, Morel D, et al. Evaluating the impact of human factors and pen needle design on insulin pen injection. J Diabetes Sci Technol. 2019;13(3):533-545

