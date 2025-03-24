Pharmacy Strong: Building Resilient Healthcare Together

TORONTO, March 24, 2025 /CNW/ - With Prime Minister Mark Carney's call for a federal election on March 23 and Canadians going to the polls on April 28, Canada's pharmacy sector is poised to work alongside government leaders to address the country's healthcare and economic challenges. Community pharmacies play an essential role in delivering accessible, high-quality care to Canadians while also being a driver for economic growth and job creation across the country. Pharmacies are ready to help ease the strain on the healthcare system while providing cost-effective solutions that promote fiscal responsibility in government policy

"Pharmacy professionals are among the most accessible healthcare providers in Canada, delivering essential services, while pharmacy locations serve as trusted health hubs in rural, remote, urban and suburban communities of all sizes," said Sandra Hanna, CEO of the Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada. "As the federal election campaign begins, we are ready to work with policymakers to unlock the potential of pharmacies in both improving healthcare access and supporting long-term economic sustainability for Canadians."

Pharmacy Solutions for Strengthening Healthcare and the Economy

Canada's pharmacy sector is #PharmacyStrong and committed to being part of the solution to both healthcare and fiscal challenges. In light of the ongoing pressures on healthcare and the economy, we urge the federal government to prioritize three key areas

Ensuring Canadians Have Access to Healthcare Services: Canadians are increasingly turning to pharmacies as their first and most frequent touchpoint with the healthcare system for primary care and public health services. Government investments to better integrate pharmacies and their teams into healthcare delivery, including removing barriers to labour mobility, will increase pharmacies' accessibility as a healthcare destination for Canadians Securing Canada's Medication Supply Chain: Drug shortages remain a pressing issue, exacerbated by global instability, economic uncertainty, and increased demand for essential medications. Now more than ever, Canada needs a strong, stable medication supply chain to prevent shortages and disruptions. Equipping pharmacies with more effective tools to prescribe therapeutic alternatives and monitor medication use in real time will allow pharmacies to more effectively protect Canada's medication supply on the frontlines. Supporting the Viability of Canada's Pharmacies: Over 12,000 pharmacies across Canada , many of them small businesses, provide essential healthcare services and employ more than 189,000 Canadians. Sustainable funding, including fair reimbursement and drug pricing policies, are essential to ensuring pharmacies remain open and continue to serve their communities, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

Pharmacies are already delivering real solutions for Canadians, administering millions of immunizations, providing critical medication reviews, and offering accessible healthcare advice every day. Together, Governments and pharmacies can maximize these efforts and build a healthier, more prosperous country

"As candidates set their platforms, we urge all parties to recognize the immense potential of Canada's pharmacies," Hanna continued. "With the right policies and investments, pharmacies can do even more to expand healthcare access, drive economic growth, and strengthen public health– helping to build a healthier and more resilient Canada."

About the Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada

Neighbourhood Pharmacies represents Canada's leading pharmacy organizations, including chain, banner, long-term care, specialty pharmacies, grocery chains, and mass merchandisers with pharmacies. We advocate for pharmacies' role in caring for Canadians, both behind and in front of the counter. We aim to advance sustainable healthcare for all stakeholders by leveraging over 12,000 pharmacies conveniently located in virtually every community throughout the country. Pharmacies are integral points of patient care.

Visit neighbourhoodpharmacies.ca to access our election toolkit to support advocacy efforts and learn more about our Prescription for Success strategic plan.

