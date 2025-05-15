OTTAWA, ON, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - A national voice with a bold vision, the Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada (Neighbourhood Pharmacies) proudly marks 30 years of driving growth, advancing pharmacy as a cornerstone of healthcare, and advocating for accessible, community-based care. Founded in 1995 as the Canadian Association of Chain Drug Stores (CACDS), the Association has evolved into a leading national voice—championing pharmacies as trusted healthcare hubs in every community.

From the outset, the Association was created to give pharmacy a strong, unified voice in a changing healthcare landscape. While its origins focused on chain pharmacies, the vision has since broadened to champion all models of community pharmacy as essential partners in care, supporting population health across Canada.

Over the past three decades, Neighbourhood Pharmacies has been a catalyst for advancing pharmacy's role in Canada's healthcare system—expanding scope of practice, enhancing medication access, and strengthening sector sustainability. Key milestones have propelled this progress, including the release of the State of the Industry Report (2006); advocacy to protect frontline care in Ontario (2010); the launch of 9,000 Points of Care: Improving Access to Affordable Healthcare (2013); the publication of Pharmacy 360 (2016), which provided insight into the pharmacy business environment; and coordinated national efforts during COVID-19 (2020–2021), including pharmacy's critical role in delivering routine immunizations. In 2022, we released a landmark report on the value of specialty pharmacy services, and today, we continue to lead national dialogue on key issues such as National Pharmacare.

These milestones reflect how our Association has evolved from representing chain drugstores to uniting the full spectrum of community pharmacy stakeholders. Today, we are the national voice convening leaders across the sector to address the most pressing issues facing healthcare—driving meaningful change that supports a thriving, sustainable pharmacy sector and better health outcomes for Canadians.

As we marked this milestone, we honoured the Members and Partners whose long-standing support was essential to our growth. With heartfelt appreciation, we presented the Heart of Pharmacy Award to those whose 20+ years of commitment embodied the spirit, resilience, and leadership at the core of Canadian pharmacy. Recipients included: Amgen, Apotex, AstraZeneca, BD, London Drugs Limited, McKesson Canada, Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc., Pfizer, Pharmascience, Rexall, Save-On-Foods, Sobeys National Pharmacy Group, and Viatris.

We were equally honoured to present the Pharmacy Leaders Award to the heart and soul of our community—the Members and Partners whose loyalty and passion fueled our journey for 15+ years and whose dedication never wavered. This award was presented to: Calgary Co-Operative Association Limited, Costco Wholesale Canada, JAMP Pharma Group, Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Sandoz.

"Looking back, our progress over the past thirty years is a testament to the strength of collaboration," said Sandra Hanna, CEO of Neighbourhood Pharmacies. "We've evolved alongside the healthcare system—and helped shape it. As we look ahead, our new strategic plan, Prescription for Success, is our guide to fully integrating pharmacy into primary care. The future is here, and we're ready to help pharmacy play an even greater role in supporting the health of Canadians."

"Our history is proof of what we can achieve when we work together with purpose and vision," said Marie-Claude Vézina, Chair of the Board. "As we look ahead, we're embracing bold, innovative approaches to ensure community pharmacies continue to thrive and lead in a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape. This anniversary is more than a celebration—it's a launchpad for the future, guided by our Strategic Plan and our unwavering commitment to improving health outcomes through pharmacy."

Our newly released Strategic Plan, Prescription for Success 2025–2029, builds on three decades of progress with a bold roadmap for what comes next. It reaffirms our commitment to evolving pharmacy business models and ensuring community pharmacies remain central to Canada's healthcare system. Rooted in the strength of our past and powered by the trust of our Members and Partners, we're ready to step confidently into the next era of pharmacy.

