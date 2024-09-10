Ontario Pharmacists Association Announces 2024 Award Winners

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - The Ontario Pharmacists Association is thrilled to announce the winners of its 2024 OPA Awards. These awards celebrate outstanding contributions to the pharmacy profession in Ontario, recognizing excellence, innovation, and dedication.

OPA is also pleased to join the Canadian Foundation for Pharmacy (CFP) to celebrate this year's winners of CFP's Wellspring Pharmacy Leadership Awards in support of professional development and leadership training.

Join us in recognizing the winners at an in-person celebration on October 8 at the Kingsbridge Centre in King City. Free event tickets are available here .

"To our 2024 OPA Award winners, thank you for your remarkable contributions to the profession and patient care in Ontario," notes Hitesh Pandya, Board Chair, OPA. "We congratulate you on this well-deserved recognition. You inspire us all and set a shining example for the future of pharmacy practice."

"Congratulations to our 2024 OPA Award winners, whose achievements are instrumental to advancing the profession and promoting the delivery of high-quality healthcare across the province," says Justin Bates, CEO, OPA. "Your work improves patient outcomes and elevates the role of pharmacy in our communities. Thank you for your dedication as passionate advocates and leaders."

Grants from CFP's Wellspring Awards go to three pharmacists this year. "The Wellspring Award furthers our mission to advance the profession by supporting future pharmacy leaders at the grassroots level and in the areas of education, advocacy and regulation," says Linda Prytula, Executive Director, CFP.

This year's OPA Award winners are:

Pharmacist of the Year Award – Kenneth Chong

This award recognizes a pharmacist who has demonstrated outstanding achievement across all areas of pharmacy practice. Kenneth has shown exceptional leadership and dedication to patient care. His innovative approaches in community pharmacy contribute to improved patient outcomes.

Lifetime Achievement Award – Mike Boivin

This award recognizes an OPA member with an ongoing commitment to pharmacy practice and the advancement of the Association. Mike's career spans three decades of significant contributions to practice and education. His commitment to the profession is truly inspirational.

Bowl of Hygeia Award – Priya Sandhu

Priya is recognized for her exceptional record of service to the community. By selecting her for this award, the OPA Board of Directors recognizes Priya as a prominent leader in the pharmacy profession.

New Practitioner of the Year Award – Molly Yang

This award recognizes a pharmacist practicing for no more than five years. Molly receives this prestigious award for her commitment to patient care and the use of innovation that has resulted in improvements to pharmacy practice.

Exceptional Achievement in Research and Academia – Mina Tadrous

Mina receives this award for his significant dedication of time and effort toward academic research that develops and advances the profession. His commitment to innovation and excellence in research focuses on achieving quantifiable results in patient outcomes.

Pharmacy Technician of the Year – Gi-Gi Roberts

This award recognizes Gi-Gi for actively advancing the role of pharmacy technicians through working with patients and pharmacy team members. OPA notes her commitment to continuing education, excellence and innovation, and collaborative practice.

Student of Distinction Award – Al-Amin Ahamed

Al-Amin receives this award in recognition of his unique leadership qualities. In selecting him, OPA recognizes Al-Amin as a positive example of the profession's focus on knowledge, excellence, and dedication to patient care.

CFP's Award winners are:

Wellspring Pharmacy Leadership Awards – Tristan Lai, Dr. Amy Randell and Alex Tang

Tristan and Alex, both lecturers at the University of British Columbia, will use their Wellspring grants to participate in the LGBTQ+ Leadership Program at Harvard University. Amy, a faculty member at Memorial University of Newfoundland and pharmacist representative for the Newfoundland and Labrador Pharmacy Board, will apply her grant to support the completion of the Graduate Diploma in Pharmacy Leadership at the University of British Columbia.

About Ontario Pharmacists Association

The Ontario Pharmacists Association is committed to evolving the pharmacy profession and advocating for excellence in practice and patient care. With thousands of members, OPA is Canada's largest advocacy organization, professional development, and drug information provider for pharmacy professionals across Ontario. By leveraging the unique expertise of pharmacy professionals, enabling them to practice to their fullest potential, and making them more accessible to patients, OPA is working to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the healthcare system. For more information, visit opatoday.com.

About Canadian Foundation for Pharmacy

Established in 1945, the Canadian Foundation for Pharmacy is Canada's only national charity dedicated to raising funds to support research, innovation and leadership in pharmacy. To achieve its mandate to advance the profession of pharmacy, the Foundation has transformed more than $2.3 million in individual and corporate donations into grants and resources that help countless individuals and organizations accomplish goals and break ground in pharmacy practice.

