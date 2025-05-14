OTTAWA, ON, May 14, 2025 /CNW/ - As Canada's new federal government sets an ambitious policy agenda, pharmacy leaders from across the country convened today at the Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada's (Neighbourhood Pharmacies) annual Pharmacy EXPO. A two-hour roundtable, hosted at the event, focused on the critical role pharmacies can play in building a stronger and more resilient healthcare system.

The roundtable came just weeks after Prime Minister Mark Carney committed to healthcare as a national priority, signaling plans to improve interprovincial workforce mobility, and remove barriers to care. In response, participants expressed strong support for this direction, emphasizing their commitment to partnering with government to drive meaningful change. The Prime Minister's vision for a more integrated Canadian economy underscores the pharmacy sector's critical role at the intersection of healthcare access, labour mobility, and health equity, reinforcing its position as a frontline health hub and vital economic driver.

Led by Shelita Dattani, Senior Vice President of Pharmacy Affairs and Stakeholder Relations at Neighbourhood Pharmacies and Katie Heelis, Senior Vice President and EnterpriseHealth Lead at Enterprise Canada, the roundtable addressed pressing challenges facing the sector, including:

Securing Canada's drug supply – Addressing international trade pressures and pharmaceutical tariffs

– Addressing international trade pressures and pharmaceutical tariffs Expanding pharmacy's role in primary care – Increasing patient access to frontline primary care through pharmacies

– Increasing patient access to frontline primary care through pharmacies Sustainable funding models – Ensuring fair compensation that reflects the full scope of pharmacy services

– Ensuring fair compensation that reflects the full scope of pharmacy services Labour mobility and workforce flexibility – Removing interprovincial barriers to practice and fostering innovation

Breakout discussions reinforced the sector's openness to collaborate with government in addressing shared challenges and co-creating solutions. Conversations also focused on the need for a clear mandate to prioritize equitable medication access, build stronger partnerships with federal health policymakers, and ensure a commitment to sustainable healthcare innovation.

"The time to act is now," said Shelita Dattani. "Pharmacy is ready to be a full partner in advancing patient access to care, protecting the integrity of Canada's drug supply, and driving meaningful healthcare innovation. The sector stands united, solutions-focused, and deeply aligned with the needs of Canadians."

We are now calling on the federal government to act with urgency—to align policy and funding with today's healthcare realities and to recognize pharmacy as a key enabler of system resilience. That means investing in sustainable pharmacy care models, removing interprovincial barriers to practice, and ensuring that patients can count on timely access to essential medications and services—regardless of where they live.

About the Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada

Neighbourhood Pharmacies represents Canada's leading pharmacy organizations, including chain, banner, long-term care, specialty pharmacies, grocery chains, and mass merchandisers with pharmacies. We advocate for pharmacies' role in caring for Canadians, both behind and in front of the counter. We aim to advance sustainable healthcare for all stakeholders by leveraging over 12,000 pharmacies conveniently located in virtually every community throughout the country. Pharmacies are integral points of patient care.

Visit neighbourhoodpharmacies.ca to learn how the Association is driving a strong, resilient future for community pharmacy through its Prescription for Success strategic plan, and subscribe for free to the Neighbourhood Pharmacy Gazette, the Association's quarterly thought-leadership publication focused on insights, advocacy and healthier Canadians.

