Pathway to permanent residency recognizes exceptional service of asylum claimants on front lines of COVID-19 pandemic

MONTREAL, Aug. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Front-line workers play a critical role in keeping Canadians healthy. In recognition of their exceptional service, today the Honourable Marco E. L. Mendicino, Canada's Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced a temporary measure that will provide a pathway to permanent residency for asylum claimants working in the health-care sector during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under this measure, asylum claimants across the country who are working on the front lines providing direct care to patients in health-care institutions will be able to apply for permanent residency if they meet the criteria. Quebec will select those qualifying for this special measure who wish to reside in Quebec. This approach recognizes those with precarious immigration status who are filling an urgent need and putting their own lives at risk to care for others in Canada.

As with all applicants for humanitarian and compassionate consideration, and in line with the government's commitment to family reunification, in-Canada family members of the principal applicant would be included in the application and granted permanent residency, if the application is approved. Those who have been found ineligible to make an asylum claim, or who have withdrawn or abandoned their claims, would be excluded from applying.

To qualify, individuals must meet all of the following criteria:

have claimed asylum before March 13, 2020

were issued a work permit after they made a claim for asylum

have worked in the health-care sector, in health institutions (for example, hospitals, long-term care homes, home care through an organization or agency, assisted living facilities)

have worked in a designated occupation for no less than 120 hours between March 13, 2020 and August 14, 2020 . The designated occupations that are included in this special measure are orderlies, nurses, nurses' aides and patient service associates, assistant orderlies and certain home support workers.

and . The designated occupations that are included in this special measure are orderlies, nurses, nurses' aides and patient service associates, assistant orderlies and certain home support workers. demonstrate 6 months of experience in the designated occupation before being granted permanent residence. Applicants will have until August 31, 2021 to acquire this experience.

to acquire this experience. have a Certificat de sélection du Québec (CSQ), if wishing to reside in Quebec

meet existing admissibility requirements, including those related to criminality, security and health

Quote

"The government recognizes the extraordinary contribution of asylum claimants working in Canada's health-care sector during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in long-term care centres. As these individuals face an uncertain future in Canada, the current circumstances merit exceptional measures in recognition of their service during the pandemic."

—The Honourable Marco E. L. Mendicino, P.C., M.P., Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Follow IRCC:

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

For further information: Contacts for media only, Kevin Lemkay, Minister's Office, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, 613-954-1064; Media Relations, Communications Branch, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, 613-952-1650, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.cic.gc.ca

