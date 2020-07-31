Passport services in Canada resuming by mail and by appointment for travel in less than 30 days

OTTAWA, ON, July 31, 2020 The Government of Canada has started the gradual resumption of some passport services in Canada.

Starting today, Canadians can apply for a passport by mail. If Canadians have an immediate need for a passport or are travelling in less than 30 days with proof of travel, they can request in-person appointments. Applicants can visit Canada.ca/passport to learn more and find out how to apply.

If Canadians do not have travel plans, we ask that they wait before applying for a passport. Processing times are expected to be longer than normal due to high demand and measures to safeguard the health and safety of our employees and Canadians.

Applicants who are concerned about renewing their passport should note that they can now use the simplified renewal process within two years after the expiry date rather than one, if their passport expired on or after February 1, 2019. This means they have more time to renew if they aren't travelling soon. The simplified renewal process allows Canadians to submit a shorter form without resubmitting their citizenship documents and a guarantor declaration.

As Service Canada Centres begin to gradually and safely reopen, passport services will be limited to appointment only. Canadians can continue to visit canada.ca/service-canada-home for the latest updates.

Quotes

"Resuming Canadian passport services by mail and expanding in-person appointments for those who need a passport in less than 30 days is a significant first step toward resuming regular passport services in Canada, while prioritizing the health and safety of Canadians and our employees. Travel advisories and restrictions remain in effect around the world, but we recognize that many Canadians need a passport for essential travel or to plan for the future and we are making every effort to help them access these services."

– The Honourable Marco E. L. Mendicino, P.C., M.P., Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

"As Service Canada Centres continue to reopen across the country and we resume available services to include limited passport services, serving Canadians safely remains our top priority. Clients who need a passport in less than 30 days are encouraged to make a request for an appointment. The return of in-person public access to Service Canada offices will build on the new services ‎that were implemented and will continue to provide convenient support to those who need assistance in accessing our benefits and services."

– The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

Quick facts:

Canadians abroad can contact the nearest Government of Canada of office for travel document services. These offices are providing varied level of passport services, depending on their local conditions.

of office for travel document services. These offices are providing varied level of passport services, depending on their local conditions. Refugee travel documents and certificates of identity continued to be processed on an urgent basis. Applicants can visit the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada website for more information.

Related product:

Associated links:

Follow us:

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

For further information: Contacts for media only: Kevin Lemkay, Minister's Office, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, 613-954-1064; Media Relations: Communications Branch, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, 613-952-1650, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.cic.gc.ca

