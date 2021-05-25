In terms of attendance, the event will be the fifth largest international conference in the history of the Palais since it opened in 1983.

Teamwork rewarded

The business development teams of the Palais des congrès and Tourisme Montréal have enjoyed excellent relations with the IAS for the last 30+ years, and this was instrumental in Montréal securing the event.

Dr. Jean-Pierre Routy also played a decisive role. His HIV research continues to shine a light on Montréal's expertise in the area. For his paramount role in the process, the professor of medicine will serve as the local co-chair of AIDS 2022. He will also be appointed to the Palais des congrès de Montréal Ambassadors Club, where he will join a select group of 350 leading authorities in their fields who also helped bring an international conference to Montréal.

Conference returns to Montréal 33 years after historic edition

This will be the second time the Palais des congrès de Montréal hosts the prestigious conference. On June 4, 1989, over 10,000 convention-goers assembled in the city for the 5th International AIDS Conference. At the time, it was Dr. Richard Morisset who joined the Palais des congrès de Montréal Ambassadors Club for his role in attracting the event to the city.

Almost 300 HIV activists protested during the opening ceremony to demand more government involvement and to increase awareness about the human and social realities of AIDS. This historic event received widespread national and international media attention, and still remains engraved in the collective memory for having given people living with HIV an outlet to voice their concerns.

Montréal the right city for this conference

Montréal is considered Canada's research capital. The studies on HIV and other sexually transmitted or blood borne diseases being conducted in the city have led to ground-breaking scientific discoveries. The city's distinctive, strong tradition of community action was also a clinching factor for the IAS. The conference will prove a perfect opportunity to position Montréal's expertise in the field of HIV, and to foster new partnerships among local and international researchers.

Also, when Mayor Valérie Plante signed the Paris Declaration on December 1, 2017, Montréal became the first Canadian city to join the global network of Fast-Track Cities. The city followed this up with an action plan to accelerate the fight against the HIV epidemic and meet the specific needs of the affected communities. The conference participants from all over the world will certainly find inspiration in Montréal's political and civic engagement in the HIV response.

AIDS 2022 and Tourisme Montréal are working closely to design a programme that is both accessible and safeguards the wellbeing of all.

Quotes

"The selection of Montréal as the host city for AIDS 2022 is major news, which speaks to just how ready the city is to get business tourism going again once the health situation permits. I salute the remarkable work of the Palais des congrès and Tourisme Montréal teams that made this agreement possible. I would also like to thank Dr. Jean-Pierre Routy for the key role he played in representing the city within the IAS throughout the bid process. We have tremendous scientific expertise in numerous fields in Montréal, and it is essential that we promote it – a task at which our Palais des congrès Ambassadors clearly excel."

– Caroline Proulx, Minister of Tourism

"The City of Montreal is firmly committed to the HIV response and it is with pride that we will host AIDS 2022. The announcement of the coming of this large-scale event, which marked history on its first happening in 1989, gives new impetus to the relaunch of the city. Montreal, as a convention city, is recognized around the world and I am happy to see that the COVID-19 pandemic has not dampened the enthusiasm of conventioneers towards our beautiful city. I salute the work of the teams from the Palais des congrès, Tourisme Montréal and Dr. Jean-Pierre Routy, which will allow the Palais des congrès to host the 5th largest international congress in its history, and will allow the scientific community of Montreal to shine."

– Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montréal

"Securing a major event such as AIDS 2022 stems from the exemplary teamwork shown by the teams of the Palais des congrès, Tourisme Montréal and influential members of the community like Dr. Jean-Pierre Routy, who joined forces in advocating for our local expertise before IAS - the International AIDS Society. The Palais is proud to be playing a leading role in getting business restarted and to contribute to the advancement of research and science."

– Luc Charbonneau, Interim CEO and Director of Business Development and Strategic Alliances, Palais des congrès de Montréal

"The announcement of the return of the International AIDS Conference to Montreal, after the historic 1989 edition, is the result of a coordinated collaboration between several partners. The coming of this event, which reaffirms the reputation of our city as a university research and innovation environment, will generate important scientific, social and economic impacts for the revival of the business tourism sector. The scale of this conference will help to ensure that Montreal remains the capital of international events in America."

– Yves Lalumière, CEO, Tourisme Montréal

"I am proud to have contributed to bringing this major event to Montréal. This will help broaden the reach of our city's research expertise in the HIV response. I wish to thank the Palais des congrès and Tourisme Montréal for their valuable support every step of the way."

– Dr. Jean-Pierre Routy, Professor of Medicine, McGill University, and Local Co-Chair, AIDS 2022

About Tourisme Montréal

Tourisme Montréal is a 100-year-old private, non-profit organization that works to position Montréal as an international-calibre leisure and business travel destination. Uniting nearly 1,000 businesses and organizations working directly or indirectly in tourism, Tourisme Montréal plays a leading role in the management and development of Montréal's tourism business, and makes recommendations on issues surrounding the city's economic, urban and cultural development. For more information, go to www.mtl.org.

About the Palais des congrès de Montréal

The Palais stands in the heart of the top host city in the Americas for international events, as ranked in 2019 by the Union of International Associations. It is the recipient of the highest quality standards certification in the industry, awarded by the International Association of Convention Centres (AIPC), and also a finalist for the prestigious Apex award honouring the "world's best customer satisfaction ratings." A trailblazer, it operates its own events lab, CITÉ, which is helping redefine how conferences are held, and Palais Média Propulsion, a suite of studios designed for hybrid events. The Palais is among the first convention centres in the world to operate a carbon neutral building, and is also BOMA BEST certified. Visit congresmtl.com.

