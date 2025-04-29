MONTRÉAL, April 29, 2025 /CNW/ - The Palais des congrès de Montréal, Tourisme Montréal and the Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM) signed a historic tripartite agreement—the first of its kind—marking a turning point in how to collaborate to attract and support international-caliber conferences and congresses, and turn Montréal into a business tourism hub and an ever more dynamic and influential city.

A collective strike force

From left to right: Yves Lalumière, President and CEO of Tourisme Montréal; Stéphane Pallage, Rector of UQAM; Emmanuelle Legault, President and CEO of the Palais des congrès de Montréal. (CNW Group/Palais des congrès de Montréal)

Where once they worked as volunteers to attract international congresses, members of UQAM's faculty will now be able to receive structured and financial support. Faculty who commit to organizing congresses that bring together 500 participants or more will be offered co-funded release time from courses. The goal is threefold: to give them the means, the time and the momentum to attract more congresses, to promote their expertise, and to enhance Montréal's profile.

This new agreement is built on the simple but powerful belief that by pooling their expertise, networks and resources, the three partners can achieve so much more—together.

An agreement with multiple spinoffs

The agreement is based on several strategic orientations, including:

Bringing additional vitality to the Quartier Latin and promoting Montréal as a university metropolis, by relying on an enhanced urban experience in the downtown core

Promoting major sectors of influence in the metropolis and the expertise of UQAM's faculty

The Knowledge Collective: a strategic ally for UQAM professors

The Knowledge Collective, a joint initiative of the Palais des congrès de Montréal and Tourisme Montréal launched in 2024, seeks to be a key strategic partner in organizing international congresses. This single point of access offers personalized assistance and concrete resources to streamline the process for specialists from a given filed in attracting international events to Montréal. With the expertise, resources and network of the Palais des congrès and Tourisme Montréal, these professionals enjoy support in reaching their objectives.

Faculty at UQAM wishing to attract a major international event to Montréal will be able to turn to The Knowledge Collective for made-to-measure support and contribute to promoting both their research field and the metropolis.

QUOTES

"After launching The Knowledge Collective in April 2024 to support initiatives to attract international gatherings to Montréal, we're delighted to be taking a further concrete step with the signing of this historic agreement. Already recognized as a premier destination for international association events in the Americas, according to the Union of International Associations and the International Congress and Convention Association, Montréal is sure to consolidate its position as a business tourism leader on the international stage." – Yves Lalumière, President and CEO of Tourisme Montréal

"This pivotal agreement is an important step in strengthening ties between UQAM, Tourisme Montréal and the Palais des congrès. It will promote innovative and lasting collaborations, by drawing on the expertise and leadership of our faculty—the drivers in attracting major scientific congresses—and will actively contribute to the international promotion of Montréal as a metropolis of knowledge, culture and innovation. It also aligns with our desire to contribute to the vitality of the Quartier Latin and downtown." – Stéphane Pallage, Rector of UQAM

"This historic alliance marks a decisive turning point in confirming Montréal as one of the world's great business tourism and knowledge cities. By concretely assisting local experts through a solid support structure, we're providing them with the means to promote their expertise, attract a greater number of international congresses and enhance the metropolis's influence. The Palais des congrès is proud to be at the heart of this exceptional synergy that will sustainably amplify Montréal's economic, scientific and cultural impact on the world stage." – Emmanuelle Legault, President and CEO of the Palais des congrès de Montréal

