MONTREAL, May 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Tourisme Montréal is launching its 2025 summer season under the banner of stability, market diversity, and the richness of its tourism offering. In a global context that remains in flux, maintaining performance on par with last year is not only a sign of resilience but also a testament to Montréal's lasting appeal.

"This stability in Montréal means that the city continues to attract visitors thanks to its cultural vibrancy, gastronomy, international connectivity, and ability to reinvent itself. We remain consistent in our foreign investment strategy — an approach that's proving successful and strengthening our global position. This summer promises to be true to Montréal's DNA: inclusive, creative, and deeply human," said Yves Lalumière, President and CEO of Tourisme Montréal.

An Increasingly Connected Destination

In total, 156 destinations in nearly 50 countries are now directly accessible from Montréal, with new routes added to Naples, Valencia, Edinburgh, Cincinnati, and Bermuda. The French market continues to stand out, with increased air seat capacity — up 23% for Nantes and 3% for Bordeaux.

A Vibrant Event Lineup

Montréal's summer will be energized by a series of major festivals and conventions, boosting both tourism traffic and urban life. Hotel occupancy between June 1 and September 30 is forecasted at 80%, with peaks reaching 85% during key events such as the Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Not-to-Miss Highlights

This summer, Montréal is also innovating with new activities and entertainment experiences:

Montréal's culinary excellence recognized with the arrival of the Michelin Guide

Bungee Montréal, Canada's highest bungee jump, at the Quai des Convoyeurs

highest bungee jump, at the Quai des Convoyeurs LUZIA by Cirque du Soleil, performed at the Old Port

F1 Academy, an all-female motorsport competition held during the Grand Prix

Major shows at the Bell Centre: Shakira, Katy Perry , Linkin Park, among others

An Invitation to Unleash Your Inner Fun

Through its summer promotional campaign, Tourisme Montréal encourages both visitors and locals to "unleash their inner fun." Whether through music, flavors, discoveries, or emotions, Montréal offers a spontaneous connection to joy and a true zest for life.

Additionally, the organization has launched an initiative in the northeastern United States highlighting a major advantage: the value of the U.S. dollar in Montréal. Stretch your dollar further in Montréal conveys the idea of amplified value through playful visuals — like an oversized bagel or ice cream cone.

