The destination of Montréal achieves the highest score ever recorded in the GreenStep sustainable tourism certification process

MONTREAL, March 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Tourisme Montréal is pleased to announce that the destination has achieved Silver-level certification from GreenStep, with a score of 74%, the highest ever recorded for a destination certified by this Canadian organization.

Recognized internationally for its expertise in sustainable tourism, GreenStep evaluates and ranks both tourism offices and the destinations they represent. Tourisme Montréal has achieved Platinum certification, and now we are delighted that the Montréal destination is positioned among the leaders in sustainable tourism in the country, thanks to complex elements such as the initiatives of tourism stakeholders and their environmental, social, and economic impact, as well as the commitment of the City of Montréal, its residents, and its visitors.

"This certification is an achievement for our destination. It reflects the collective commitment of our tourism stakeholders towards a more responsible approach to tourism. It proves that we are on the right track, and we will continue to work to make Montréal an even more harmonious destination!" said Yves Lalumière, President and CEO of Tourisme Montréal.

"The entire GreenStep team and I are more than proud to award Tourisme Montréal their Silver-level destination certification, based on our GSTC-recognized criteria," congratulated Angela Nagy, President and CEO of GreenStep. "The result achieved by Tourisme Montréal reaffirms the strong sustainability commitment of Montréal's entire tourism ecosystem, both in terms of destination management, the socio-economic benefits of tourism, positive natural and cultural interactions, as well as environmental protection. Congratulations!!"

A rigorous process

To obtain this certification, the destination was evaluated through a rigorous process that included a detailed questionnaire of 117 questions.

This certification is a starting point. Tourisme Montréal intends to maintain its role as a leader in sustainable tourism. In the coming years, the organization will continue to explore new avenues for improvement, whether it involves raising visitor awareness, encouraging better coexistence with residents, or certifying its members.

Tourisme Montréal thanks all local tourism sector stakeholders and the City of Montréal for the various initiatives put forward to make our metropolis a model of responsible and respectful destination.

About Tourisme Montréal

Tourisme Montréal is a 100-year-old private, non-profit organization that works to position Montréal as an international-calibre leisure and business travel destination. To this end, the organization is piloting innovative hospitality strategies with a two-fold objective: ensuring that visitors enjoy a memorable experience and maximizing tourism economic spin-offs in a sustainable way with long-term impacts for the city. Uniting more than 1,000 businesses and organizations working directly or indirectly in tourism, Tourisme Montréal plays a leading role in the management and development of Montréal's tourism business, and makes recommendations on issues surrounding the city's economic, urban and cultural development. For more information, go to www.mtl.org.

SOURCE Tourisme Montréal

For media inquiries: Aurélie de Blois, Corporate communications, public and media relations, 514 918-5290, [email protected]