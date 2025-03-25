MONTRÉAL, March 25, 2025 /CNW/ - The 9th edition of Aeromart Montréal will be held at the Palais des congrès de Montréal from March 25 to 27, 2025. Since its launch in 2008, this event has become the North American benchmark for business development in the aeronautics industry. With an anticipated 1,200 participants, the 2025 edition will be the most ambitious to date, strengthening Montréal's global position as an industry hub.

A veritable business and innovation crossroads for the aeronautics industry, Aeromart Montréal is a flagship event that connects major contractors, SMEs and innovative businesses through targeted meetings and strategic conferences. The significant growth in the number of participants since the first edition testifies to the relevance and effectiveness of the prearranged business meeting format that characterizes Aeromart, enabling participants to concretize commercial opportunities during this business convention.

Beyond stimulating trade, Aeromart Montréal also addresses, through strategic conferences, societal subjects relevant to the current aeronautics ecosystem. This year, artificial intelligence, environmental impact and human resources will be on the agenda.

Montréal, a natural choice

Inspired by the success of Aeromart Toulouse, which will be holding its 16th edition next year, Aeromart Montréal launched in 2008 with a triple mission: facilitate global supply chain integration, position Canada as a top-tier aeronautics hub and offer Canadian suppliers the opportunity to develop their activities on a global scale. Recognized for its comprehensive aeronautics ecosystem—one of the rare places in the world where a plane can be built from A to Z—Montréal is naturally the ideal host for this unique platform.

Having become the premier international aeronautics event in Canada, Aeromart Montréal has generated, through its nine editions at the Palais des congrès, close to $12.5 million in economic spinoffs and continues to provide an exceptional showcase for promoting Canadian expertise throughout the world.

On the basis of this success, the organizers have already confirmed Aeromart Montréal's return to the Palais des congrès in spring 2027, consolidating this biannual event's deep roots in Québec's metropolis.

Successful international expansion

The first major event to be held in Canada in 2021—in hybrid format—in the context of the pandemic, Aeromart Montréal is not the only offspring of the European edition and is part of an international approach. The banner took flight around the world with editions in Nagoya (6th edition this year) and Hyderabad (2nd edition in 2026). This expansion confirms the relevance of the Aeromart model and its role as an engine in the development of the global aeronautics industry, strengthening Montréal's strategic position at the heart of this dynamic industry.

Quotes

"Hosting Aeromart Montréal at the Palais des congrès cultivates connections that propel Canadian aeronautics to the global centre stage. By bringing together international leaders, innovative businesses and aeronautics supply chain providers, Aeromart Montréal and the Palais are boosting Montréal's position as an essential hub in a key economic sector in Québec." – Emmanuelle Legault, President and CEO of the Palais des congrès de Montréal

"Since Aeromart's landing in Montréal 17 years ago, this business convention has expanded continuously, drawing a growing number of global aeronautics industry players, making it a major and vital event in North America. This convention is contributing to promoting Montréal, Québec and Canada as a major hub of innovation and outsourcing for aircraft manufacturing, today and in the future. The 2025 initiatives, by opening up to schools, training centres, students and the community of start-ups, and promoting future technologies (AI, additive manufacturing, robotics and more), are adding to the sustainable development of the event." – Stéphane Castet, CEO of advanced business events

About the Palais des congrès de Montréal

A creative solutions centre and a showcase for the city's spirit and expertise, the Palais des congrès de Montréal has been promoting and hosting large-scale events since 1983. Generating significant economic, social and intellectual benefits, it encourages innovation and acts as a force for progress for both Montréal and Québec. The Palais is firmly committed to sustainability and takes numerous innovative, concrete steps to make it a central component of its business development. With one of the highest customer satisfaction rates in the world, the Palais actively contributes to the international reputation of Montréal, the top host city for international events in America for eight years in a row. congresmtl.com

About advanced business events (abe)

For more than 20 years, advanced business events (abe) has been a leader in organizing business conventions and international conferences for industrial sectors. Specialized in B2B professional meetings, abe creates unique platforms for promoting the development of strategic partnerships and international collaborations. By combining sectoral expertise and global networks, abe offers targeted events in a wide variety fields, including aeronautics, defence, space and leading-edge technologies. With a dedicated team and a global network, abe is committed to supporting businesses in their growth and innovation projects. For more information, visit www.advbe.com.

SOURCE Palais des congrès de Montréal

