Canada's largest outdoor winter event will take place on the Plains of Abraham from February 17 to 25—fun for the whole family.

QUEBEC CITY, Feb. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - The countdown is on! The 20th Pentathlon des neiges Sun Life officially kicks off on Saturday, February 17, with more than 5,800 athletes of all levels taking part. Canada's largest outdoor winter event goes until February 25 and will feature some 20 challenges, plus activities for the whole family on Quebec City's Plains of Abraham.

The Pentathlon des neiges Sun Life is more than the five sports that are its claim to fame (cycling, running, skating, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing)—great fun awaits participants of all ages. Take your pick of activities: from games played on snow, Ultimate frisbee, a Ninja course, tobogganing, trying out sports equipment, biathlon (archery and snowshoeing) presented by Décathlon, ice sculptures by Sèveline Beauregard, entertainment, shows, festive 4 to 6 musical Saturdays (February 17 and February 24) and hot beverages to keep spectators warm!

The spectator experience gets even better this year

Spectators will find new ways to enjoy themselves! They'll be greeted by a brand-new path that opens up great vistas where they can take in each sporting event in total comfort. We're building raised cheering areas that will offer heat or shelter from the wind in addition to the big tent where we welcome participants. There's also a new bike course that promises more thrills and climbs than ever before, including the notorious Gilmour Hill!

Look out: the Solotech Night Run on Snow returns on Thursday, February 22, starting at 6:30 p.m. Participants decked out in headlamps and fluorescent or luminous accessories get to tour the Plains of Abraham on a snow-covered and groomed course at nightfall.

"We are delighted to witness how far Pentathlon des neiges has grown since its founding 20 years ago. In 2005, 60 participants took part in the first race in Lac-Beauport. That figure soars to 5,800 this year on the Plains of Abraham. Even in our wildest dreams, we never thought the Pentathlon des neiges Sun Life would grow to become Canada's largest outdoor winter event! We're celebrating our 20th anniversary, and we're thrilled to see that participants come back year after year and that a whole new generation is taking over and making this event a real annual Quebec tradition!" said Jean-Charles Ouellet, founder and board member of Groupe Pentathlon.

"What a pleasure to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Pentathlon des Neiges with an exceptional program including a host of new features. Our government is proud to financially support the organization of this event, which generates incredible enthusiasm every year towards the winter charms of the region, while encouraging citizens to adopt a healthy lifestyle. I invite families, athletes, and outdoor enthusiasts to participate in the races and activities. It's great to live in the National Capital Region!" stated Jonatan Julien, Minister responsible for Infrastructure and Minister responsible for the National Capital Region.

"I am delighted that the government is supporting the organisation of the Pentathlon des Neiges, a sports event that promotes the National Capital Region as a prime tourist destination. This competition, which welcomes thousands of athletes of all levels, helps make the region a must-visit for winter tourism. I warmly invite participants and their families, as well as their friends, to fully enjoy their stay in the beautiful city of Quebec to discover the attractions and activities that bring it to life during the cold season," added Caroline Proulx, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Lanaudière region.

For her part, the Minister responsible for Sport, Recreation, and Outdoor Recreation, Ms. Isabelle Charest, is delighted to see the Pentathlon des Neiges continue its mission. "Every opportunity offered to the population to get active, get some fresh air, and socialize with friends is a golden opportunity that must be supported with all the energy necessary. I invite all citizens of Quebec City and the surrounding area to participate in its various activities and I thank the organization for their expertise and commitment towards physical activity."

"This year, I'm competing in all five events. Why? Because we're lucky to have one of the world's finest sporting events here at home, with our spectacular scenery in the background. We embrace our Quebec City winter—we celebrate it 110%. Winter doesn't scare us! Every year at the Pentathlon des neiges, the young meet the young at heart, professional and amateur athletes compete side by side, and many others come to check it out. This event brings people together year after year. We're proud to host it here. Unique events like this one make Quebec City the most active city in Canada. A huge thank you to the whole organization for making this event more accessible than ever. Good luck to all participants!" said Bruno Marchand, Mayor of Quebec City.

"For 20 years, the Pentathlon des neiges Sun Life has been synonymous with passion, determination, and surpassing oneself. At Sun Life, these values inspire us every day. We're proud to return for a second year as title partner of this iconic Quebec City event. The engagement of 12 Sun Life teams of employees shows our deep commitment to promoting health and wellness. We'll see you on site for a memorable 2024 Pentathlon," said Robert Dumas, President and CEO of Sun Life Quebec.

"The Pentathlon des neiges Sun Life will bring people together more than ever and be accessible to everyone, regardless of age or athletic ability. I'm inviting everyone who loves winter to come have fun with us, to watch thrilling competitions, and to be part of the action with family, friends, and colleagues. I want to thank everyone who, like me, will participate in this year's Corporate Challenges to help promote youth wellness and physical activity!" said Alex Harvey, spokesman for the Pentathlon des neiges Sun Life, who will compete in three events this year.

About the Pentathlon des neiges Sun Life

The Pentathlon des neiges first took place in Lac-Beauport in 2005 and moved to Quebec City's Plains of Abraham in 2008. This unique event is sanctioned by Triathlon Quebec and billed as the world's largest multi-sport winter event. Pentathlon des neiges athletes compete (solo, tandem, or as a team) in several disciplines—cycling, running, cross-country skiing, skating and snowshoeing—without stopping. The Pentathlon des neiges is organized by Groupe Pentathlon, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to develop innovative and high-impact sporting events that bring people together and provide enriching emotions and experiences.

