Drummondville Business Receives Investments from Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ Centre-du-Québec, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation, Investissement Québec and Desjardins Entreprises Centre-du-Québec

DRUMMONDVILLE, QC, Dec. 15, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Drummondville-based Microbrasserie Le BockAle is proud to announce the closure of a $2.1 million funding round. Thanks to support from the Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ Centre-du-Québec (FRS), Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, the Ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation, Investissement Québec and Desjardins Entreprises Centre-du-Québec, the business will be in a position of strength to pursue the sustained growth it has experienced in recent years.

This major investment will enable the purchase of a new dealcoholization unit that will enable Microbrasserie Le BockAle to launch new non-alcoholic products. As it has more than doubled its sales over the last three years, the business is now aiming to increase its sales outside Quebec, mainly in the rest of Canada and in the U.S. To do so, the Quebec microbrewery recently developed an online sales platform, in addition to deploying a vast marketing campaign.

In coming years, Microbrasserie Le BockAle also plans to proceed with building a new factory with a pub attached that will become a tourist attraction. In addition to drawing new clientele, this project will increase Drummondville's production capacity and repatriate a portion of the production currently done in Ontario.

Leader in Quebec's non-alcoholic microbrewery beer market

Founded in Drummondville in 2015, Microbrasserie Le BockAle stands out among its competitors by becoming the first in Quebec to launch production of non-alcoholic beers. Always at the cutting edge of the best processes in this field, the business is still today one of the only breweries to have developed, to produce and to offer a vast selection of non-alcoholic microbrewery beers in Quebec businesses.

To benefit from consumers' taste for healthy products, Microbrasserie Le BockAle is actively seeking to maximize its reputation. To accomplish this, the SME concluded a partnership in 2018 with Maison Jean Lapointe for exclusive visibility for its non-alcoholic products during the 28 Days Sober Challenge up to 2021. Then in 2020, humorist Maxim Martin became the brand's ambassador.

Since April 2020, Le BockAle products are being distributed exclusively by Brasseurs du Nord (Boréale), another partner business to the Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ. This agreement will enable the Quebec microbrewery to receive better visibility in grocery and other stores thanks to a better positioning of Boréale products.

"On behalf of the entire Microbrasserie Le BockAle team, I would like to sincerely thank the Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ Centre-du-Québec, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, the Ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation, Investissement Québec and Desjardins Entreprises Centre-du-Québec for their support. This strategic funding will enable us to remain a leader in the non-alcoholic beer in Quebec and to export our unique products elsewhere in America, thereby raising the profile of our own know-how," states Michael Jean, Director General, Microbrasserie Le BockAle.

"To witness the resounding success of an innovative business such as Microbrasserie Le BockAle gives real meaning to our work. We can but be extremely proud to support a business that contributes to our region's prosperity, that positions itself as a model business for many entrepreneurs and that promotes a way of drinking responsibly. Committing to a better society is one of the fundamental values the Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ shares with their business partners," adds Gabriel Hamel, Director, Investment, Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ Centre-du-Québec.

"We are proud to support Microbrasserie Le BockAle, a homegrown business that stands out through its know-how and sense of innovation by proposing original craft beers to Quebec and Canadian hops lovers," states Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec). "This SME's success raises the profile not only of the region, also of the entire Canadian economy. We are here to support workers and Quebec and Canadian SMEs in these difficult times; we are helping them equip themselves with what they need so that, together, we can rebuild a stronger, more resilient and more sustainable economy. Helping businesses grow and innovate so they can enhance their competitiveness and create good-quality jobs is at the heart of our priorities."

Increasing our exports to reduce our trade balance and create wealth at home is one of our government's priorities. The Microbrasserie Le BockAle project, which centres on acquiring advanced equipment to expand production and supply markets outside Quebec, is exactly the type of initiative we seek to support with Investissement Québec. Helping businesses realize their project to innovate remains one of the best ways to stimulate the economic recovery, and this promising project is a perfect example of this," continues Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy and Innovation.

"We are delighted to encourage this business from Drummondville, in the Centre-du-Québec region, as it makes its expansion projects a concrete reality. Since its beginnings, Microbrasserie Le BockAle has been able to distinguish itself from the competition by focusing on non-alcoholic beers. I congratulate the entire team on these investments! They will enable the business to remain a leader in its field and generate positive spinoffs for the economy of the entire region," indicates André Lamontagne, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food and Minister Responsible for the Centre-du-Québec Region.

"The evidence is clear: businesses that embrace the technological shift perform better and are more competitive. We are proud to take part in this project by Microbrasserie Le BockAle, which will enable it to increase its productivity, improve its current offering and develop new products that will raise the profile of Quebec's talent beyond our borders. Our regional team is and will remain at the business's side to help it make its ideas a concrete reality and face any challenges that may arise," affirms Guy LeBlanc, President and CEO, Investissement Québec.

"Microbrasserie Le BockAle is a pioneer in Quebec with its range of non-alcoholic beers, and it continues to innovate to remain a leader in its market. The business stands out for its creativity and mastery of commercialization and marketing mechanisms. Le BockAle's evolution and growth are a source of inspiration, and the success of this dynamic business is a source of regional pride," concludes Patrice Daniel, Account Manager, Desjardins Entreprises Centre-du-Québec.

About the Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ

For over 24 years, the Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ have been involved in the economic development of every region across Quebec. Created in 1996, the Fonds régionaux have invested a little over $1 billion in nearly 1400 businesses. Through these investments, they have supported close to 52,000 jobs.

About Microbrasserie Le BockAle

Founded in 2015 in Drummondville, Microbrasserie Le BockAle is today one of the only breweries to have developed, to produce and to offer a vast selection of non-alcoholic microbrewery beers in Quebec businesses. It is great to celebrate, but it is even better to celebrate responsibly!

About Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED) offers funding and mentoring to Quebec businesses and regions. Its actions centre around SMEs and non-profit economic organizations.

About the Ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation du Québec

The Ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation du Québec has a mission to support the growth and productivity of businesses, entrepreneurship, research, innovation and its commercialization, as well as investment, and digital and export market development.

About Investissement Québec

Investissement Québec has a mission to actively participate in Quebec's economic development by stimulating business innovation, entrepreneurship and business succession, as well as investment and export growth. Active across all of Quebec's administrative regions, it supports the creation and development of businesses of all sizes through investments and adapted financial solutions. Investissement Québec also helps businesses with advisory services and other mentoring measures, including technological assistance provided by Investissement Québec - CRIQ. In addition, through Investissement Québec International, the Corporation mentors businesses around exporting and guides foreign talent and investment prospecting in Quebec.

About Mouvement Desjardins

Mouvement Desjardins is the largest cooperative financial group in Canada and the sixth largest in the world. It is listed among Canada's Best Employers according to the ranking by Aon Hewitt, and is considered the most solid banking institution in North America according to Bloomberg Financial Information Agency. To meet the various needs of its members and clients, including individuals and businesses, it offers a full range of products and services through its vast network of service points, virtual platforms and branches across Canada.

